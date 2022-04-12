Dental Care Alliance announces opening of latest Konikoff Kids Pediatric Dentistry location

Dental Care Alliance is proud to announce the grand opening of Konikoff Kids Pediatric Dentistry's third location in the Hampton Roads community. Konikoff Kids at Battlefield Boulevard is a new, state-of-the-art, de novo dental practice led by Dr. Elizabeth Hering. The new office in Chesapeake, Virginia opened to patients on April 11, 2022.
CHESAPEAKE, Va., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance is proud to announce the grand opening of Konikoff Kids Pediatric Dentistry's third location in the Hampton Roads community. Konikoff Kids at Battlefield Boulevard is a new, state-of-the-art, de novo dental practice led by Dr. Elizabeth Hering. The new office in Chesapeake, Virginia opened to patients on April 11, 2022.
Local families deserve high-caliber dental care just minutes away from their home. Because Konikoff Kids is part of the Konikoff Dental family, now with nine convenient locations, they can assist with every family's dental care needs for a lifetime of healthy smiles.
Dedicated to great service, the Konikoff Kids team provides the highest quality of care and delivers on the idea that a trip to the dentist should be a fun experience, beginning with your child's first appointment. This new office provides a full range of children's dentistry, including exams and cleanings, fillings, root canal treatment, dental emergencies, pediatric sedation, and more! Equipped with advanced technology, child-friendly dental chairs, and a panoramic x-ray machine with 3D scanning capabilities, Konikoff Kids is a one-stop dental care center that puts children first.
"Tidewater Residents have come to expect the highest quality care from Konikoff Family Dental." commented Nicole Lipp, Division Vice President. "That's why we are super excited to be expanding our current Battlefield location to focus on pediatric dentistry. The entire family will love our family-friendly décor and continued commitment to service excellence while making it fun!"
Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Sarasota, FL, Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry. DCA currently supports 370 allied practices and more than 775 dentists across 21 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 140 brand names.
