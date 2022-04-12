"Your Forever Dog" A Beautifully Illustrated Book Celebrating Pet Adoption Day (April 30) and National Rescue Dog Day (May 20)

CLEVELAND, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When an abandoned animal is rescued, is it the human or the animal who benefits the most? In "Your Forever Dog," authors Leslie Yerkes and Randy Martin and illustrator Traci Harmon-Hay tell the story of Big Boy, an abandoned South African Mastiff who is living wild on a manufacturing lot in Cleveland, Ohio. It is the second in a planned series of three books exploring the love of a girl for her rescue dogs and the value of rescuing, fostering, and rehoming these animals.
In "Your Forever Dog," young Beej and her dog, Buddha Bear, notice Big Boy living on his own. They bring him a roasted chicken, a smile, and some hope. Will their kindness be enough to save him from living alone in an empty, urban lot? Will Big Boy be willing to trust Beej and Buddha Bear?
Your Forever Dog" is a story of relationships filled with mistrust and doubt, friendship and betrayal, and the power of love. It's about choosing to overcome the past and step forward into the future. It's the story of how it feels when someone loves you.
The Midwest Book Review says: "Charmingly illustrated…"Your Forever Dog: How It Feels When Someone Loves You"…is a heartwarming read that will have a very special appeal and resonance with readers of all ages who have, or have had, canine companions of their own. "Your Forever Dog" is especially and unreservedly recommended for elementary school, middle school, and community library Pets/Wildlife collections."
All proceeds from the sales of "Your Forever Dog" and the first book, "Lost, Found and Forever," are being donated to pet rescue organizations. Author Leslie Yerkes, a renowned business consultant speaker, will wave her speaking fee to any rescue groups who would like her to present at a fundraiser or other event. Contact Missy Toms for more information.
"Your Forever Dog" is available in both hardback and Kindle versions on Amazon.
Learn more about Leslie Yerkes and Traci Harmon-Hay.
Media Contact: Missy Toms
202.674.7717
lostdogbooks@gmail.com
SOURCE Leslie Yerkes
