NV Energy Requests Bids for New Renewable Energy Projects

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NV Energy today issued a request for proposals to add new renewable energy projects to its portfolio.
The request for proposals seeks solar, hydroelectric, geothermal, wind, biomass and biogas technology projects that are a minimum of 20 megawatts in size and are compliant with Nevada's existing renewable portfolio standards. NV Energy will also consider proposals that include energy storage systems integrated with renewable energy resources. All proposed projects must allow for a commercial operation date of December 31, 2025.
Projects will be evaluated on a number of factors, including the economic benefit to Nevada, job opportunities in Nevada and the best value to NV Energy's customers.
All parties interested in becoming a bidder for this opportunity can visit nvenergy.com/2022SpringRERFP and follow each of the directives under the "Steps to Complete" section of the website.
Bids are due by 4 p.m. on May 18, 2022. Projects proposed by successful bidders will require the approval of the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada. For a full list of project requirements visit nvenergy.com/2022SpringRERFP.
NV Energy provides a wide range of energy services to more than 1.5 million customers throughout Nevada and a typical annual tourist population of 54 million. NV Energy, Inc. is a holding company whose principal subsidiaries, Nevada Power Company and Sierra Pacific Power Company, do business as NV Energy. NV Energy is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Information about NV Energy is available on the company's website, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages, which can be accessed via nvenergy.com.
SOURCE NV Energy
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
