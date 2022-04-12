Grace Hill Expands Kingsley Excellence Awards to Recognize Company Performance

New Award Ranks Top-performing Multifamily Property Management Companies in Customer Experience

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill, the innovator of the real estate industry's only talent management solution covering policies, training and assessment that is designed to drive property performance and reduce operating risk, announced today its top-performing clients for resident satisfaction in 2021.

The Kingsley Excellence Award program has been recognizing leading communities since 2018. The award program expanded this year to also include a new category for company performance, the KingsleySurveys Elite Five. This recognized the five top-performing multifamily companies across Grace Hill's three main client tiers.

The top winner in each of the three categories of the KingsleySurveys Elite Five are:

Windsor Communities for Tier 1 (> 30K units)

units) QuadReal for Tier 2 (10,000 - 30,000 units)

Korman for Tier 3 (<10,000 units)

"We are extremely proud of our clients and are purposeful in celebrating them each year with the industry-recognized Kingsley Excellence Award. These properties and teams are exceeding industry benchmarks and going above and beyond to ensure their residents are satisfied with their living experience," said Kendall Pretzer, CEO of Grace Hill. "This year, we evolved the award to recognize and highlight not just properties, but also the elite companies who continually strive to deliver industry-leading customer experiences."

As participants in the Comprehensive Ongoing Resident Evaluation (CORE) program, community teams are able to identify and monitor what matters most to prospects and residents, and implement change to improve the customer experience.

To earn the award, a property's resident satisfaction must exceed The Kingsley Index™ , which is the most comprehensive performance benchmarking database in the real estate industry, and represents over 6 million prospects and residents surveyed annually.

In the Tier 1 category, which includes clients over 30,000 units (NHMC 50), Windsor Communities takes the top spot.

The remaining Elite Five are:

Tier 1 (>30K Units), in order:

Windsor Communities, Boston, MA - Survey Program Participant Since 2011 AIR Communities, Denver, CO - Since 2013 Cortland, Atlanta, GA - Since 2013 WinnResidential, Boston, MA - Since 2016 Greystar, Charleston, SC - Since 2015

In the Tier 2 category, which includes clients with 10,000 - 30,000 units, rank as:

QuadReal, Vancouver, BC Canada - Survey program participant since 2019 PRG Real Estate, Philadelphia, PA - Since 2014 Security Properties, Seattle, WA - Since 2010 Village Green , Southfield, MI - Since 2017 Berkshire , Boston, MA - Since 2018

In the Tier 3 category, which includes clients with fewer than 10,000 units, rank as:

Korman, Blue Bell, PA - Survey program participant since 2018 Walton Communities, Atlanta, GA - Since 2011 Rose Associates, New York, NY - Since 2011 Walnut Capital, Pittsburgh, PA - Since 2020 Epoch Residential, Winter Park, FL - Since 2018

To view the complete top 100 list, visit this link .

About the Kingsley Index

The Kingsley Index™ is the most comprehensive performance benchmarking database in the real estate industry. Compiled from over 30 years of analyzing the performance of industry leaders, our proprietary index is the standard for measuring tenant, resident, employee, and client experience.

Methodology

All Grace Hill KingsleySurveys clients can be eligible for the Elite Five award and are not solicited to participate. However, in order to qualify for Grace Hill's new KingsleySurveys Elite Five award, clients must: Survey 90% or more of their portfolio in the prior year; outperform the national Kingsley Index; be enrolled in at least the pre-renewal survey; be enrolled in the KingsleySurveys program for at least six months. Property owners are excluded unless they have vertically integrated property management and manage 90% or more of the properties they own.

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides technology-enabled talent performance solutions that help owners and operators of real estate properties increase property performance, reduce operating risk and grow top talent. Its industry-leading solutions covering policy, training, assessment, and data-driven insights are bolstered by years of real estate experience, in-depth service-level expertise and outstanding customer support. Today, more than 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 1,700 companies rely on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn .

