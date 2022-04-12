HitPaw MiraCut: Everyone can be the influencer

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nowadays, short videos have attracted all attention, and an increasing number of people make their own short videos and share them on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. To lower the learning curve of editing and make it possible for everyone to make the amazing short video, HitPaw has released the HitPaw MiraCut. Like its name, HitPaw MiraCut is aiming to help people edit and share miracle videos within seconds.
Would you like to know the amazing features of MiraCut? Let's get started!
1. A Variety of Cool Templates
HitPaw MiraCut has a wide range of templates to meet various needs. With miscellaneous themes, including Beat, Slowmo, and Effects, you can make your videos in different styles. All templates are trendy, attractive, and well-designed. You can use these templates to create a video with pictures and make short videos with magical effects. Moreover, templates will be constantly updated, so your videos will always follow the trend, or even lead the trend.
2. Easy to Use and Share
One barrier between amazing video and normal video is the editing skills. By using HitPaw MiraCut, there are no special skills needed. All you need to do is choose the template, import photos and get your aesthetic videos without any effort. Easily and instantly share your works to TikTok and Instagram social media to amaze your friends, get more likes and gain new followers. Post your videos and show your creativity.
3. Support Plenty of languages and HD Resolution
HitPaw MiraCut supports 17 languages including English, Korean, Russian, German, Spanish, French, Japanese, Portuguese, Arabic, Indonesian, Turkish, Hindi, Italian, Dutch, Thai, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Also, you can export 720P and 1080P videos.
Compatibility and Price
HitPaw MiraCut is now compatible Android 7 or above and its pricing starts from $3.99 USD for a weekly plan. For more information, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/miracut.html
About HitPaw
HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity. To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html
Our Social Media
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hitpawofficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hitpawofficial
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/hitpawvideoeditor/
Related Link：https://www.hitpaw.com/
This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com
SOURCE HitPaw
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.