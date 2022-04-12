Limited Edition TITANIC 110TH Anniversary Coins

ATLANTA, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the 110th Anniversary of the sinking of the RMS Titanic, E/M Group has produced 110 minted collectible coins in partnership with The Highland Mint. These quality, limited series coins are available through our retail stores at Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition in Las Vegas and Orlando. They can also be purchased online at www.thetitanicstore.com.
Consumers also have a chance to win one of 1,100 free digital NFTs coins from the following four series:
Departure (Bronze) - Based on stops on her maiden voyage - Southampton, Cherbourg, Queenstown (Cobh)
Iceberg Warnings (Silver) -Based on two of eight warnings received
Collision/Sinking (Gold) - Based on time of impact, first lifeboat being lowered, and ultimate sinking
Rescue (Blue) - Based on the arrival of RMS Carpathia and survivors arriving in New York
Sign up by 11:59pm ET, April 15, 2022, at https://www.discovertitanic.com/crypto-drawing/ with your crypto.com NFT username. Winners will be notified by email April 18, 2022, and the NFTs will drop on April 25, 2022. This promotion is subject to the promotional rules at https://www.discovertitanic.com/nfts/crypto-drawing/.
"In this anniversary week of the tragic sinking of the RMS Titanic, it is my pleasure to expand the way we bring important moments in her legacy to the public. For collectors of Titanic memorabilia, the gold coin will make a beautiful addition, for those who collect NFTs, Titanic will distinguish their portfolios, and for those new to NFTs, we have created an easy introduction, with simple steps to follow, a beloved topic, and a free token to get started." said Jessica Sanders, CEO of E/M Group.
Media Contact:
E/M Group: Wendy Perez
wperez@emgroup.com
About E/M Group
Experiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, GA, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages. E/M Group's affiliate, RMS Titanic, Inc., serves as the salvor in possession of RMS Titanic. RMS Titanic, Inc., and has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987. The Company's exhibitions captivate audiences through compelling stories, authentic artifacts, amazing specimens, and animatronic creatures. Exhibitions are presented in museums, exhibition centers and other entertainment venues. Additional information about E/M Group and exhibition locations is available at www.emgroup.com.
SOURCE E/M Group, LLC
