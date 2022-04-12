Lawline and Micron Systems Expand Partnership to Improve CLE Experience for Top Law Firms

Lawline's Firm Portal and Micron CE Manager make CLE seamless for attorneys & firm administrators.
NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lawline, the nation's leading online Continuing Legal Education (CLE) provider, has expanded its highly successful integration with Micron CE Manager, the CLE Tracking LMS used by the largest firms in the United States. Lawline is already known for a user-friendly and interactive CLE platform, cutting-edge technology, and a comprehensive course catalog accredited for attorneys nationwide. By integrating its latest updates with CE Manager, Lawline is more equipped than ever to handle the needs of the nation's leading law firms.
"Attorneys and firm administrators are busier than ever," said Richard Hernandez, Lawline's Chief Operating Officer. "This integration is yet another way Lawline and CE Manager are making the online CLE experience as simple and seamless as possible."
CE Manager is the leading CLE compliance tracking software in the legal industry. Programmed with the CLE requirements for all U.S. jurisdictions, CE Manager tracks and calculates the CLE compliance of attorneys firm-wide, while keeping them informed on their CLE status with automated email reminders and compliance reports.
"I've seen the way our firms respond with enthusiasm to Lawline's fresh content, and our administrators could not be happier that the earned CLE credits automatically feed into CE Manager," said Adam Stein, EVP of Sales & Marketing at Micron Systems.
Lawline's integration with CE Manager is available now at no additional cost for any firm or company that already uses CE Manager to manage the continuing education of their attorneys. Any credits completed with Lawline will automatically be sent to CE Manager for easy and stress-free CLE tracking, allowing firms to easily track credits obtained from CLE programs across a variety of providers.
To learn more about Lawline's CLE Enterprise platform please contact Ivy Lawson at ivy.lawson@furthered.com.
To learn more about CE Manager, contact Derek Weihs at dweihs@micronsystems.com
Media Contact
Ivy Lawson, Lawline, (845) 315-4228, ivy.lawson@furthered.com
Derek Weihs, Micron Systems, (201) 652-2229, dweihs@micronsystems.com
SOURCE Lawline
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.