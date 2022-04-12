Lawline and Micron Systems Expand Partnership to Improve CLE Experience for Top Law Firms

Lawline's Firm Portal and Micron CE Manager make CLE seamless for attorneys & firm administrators.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lawline, the nation's leading online Continuing Legal Education (CLE) provider, has expanded its highly successful integration with Micron CE Manager, the CLE Tracking LMS used by the largest firms in the United States. Lawline is already known for a user-friendly and interactive CLE platform, cutting-edge technology, and a comprehensive course catalog accredited for attorneys nationwide. By integrating its latest updates with CE Manager, Lawline is more equipped than ever to handle the needs of the nation's leading law firms.

"Attorneys and firm administrators are busier than ever," said Richard Hernandez, Lawline's Chief Operating Officer. "This integration is yet another way Lawline and CE Manager are making the online CLE experience as simple and seamless as possible."

CE Manager is the leading CLE compliance tracking software in the legal industry. Programmed with the CLE requirements for all U.S. jurisdictions, CE Manager tracks and calculates the CLE compliance of attorneys firm-wide, while keeping them informed on their CLE status with automated email reminders and compliance reports.

"I've seen the way our firms respond with enthusiasm to Lawline's fresh content, and our administrators could not be happier that the earned CLE credits automatically feed into CE Manager," said Adam Stein, EVP of Sales & Marketing at Micron Systems.

Lawline's integration with CE Manager is available now at no additional cost for any firm or company that already uses CE Manager to manage the continuing education of their attorneys. Any credits completed with Lawline will automatically be sent to CE Manager for easy and stress-free CLE tracking, allowing firms to easily track credits obtained from CLE programs across a variety of providers.

To learn more about Lawline's CLE Enterprise platform please contact Ivy Lawson at ivy.lawson@furthered.com.

To learn more about CE Manager, contact Derek Weihs at dweihs@micronsystems.com

