Haute Residence and Tim Tamura Renew Their Real Estate Partnership

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Timothy Norman Tamura, managing partner at VALIA Properties, has achieved his success on the premise that investing in client relationships is the key to developing a fulfilling, long-term connection with the community.

VALIA's origins date back to the mid-1990s when Tim, an executive with a Fortune 50 company with a global reach, began investing in local real estate. Tim's business travels and experiences have taken him to the far corners of the world; yet as he contemplated marriage and family, his search for where he would live brought him back to the place he loved the most, Corona del Mar, California.

In the past decade, Tim and a core group of seasoned brokers with deep ties to the community set out to elevate the experience of luxury real estate and those who seek it. Aggregate sales under Tim's tenure as managing broker have exceeded $2.5 billion. The benefit of technology has brought the world of luxury real estate onto every desktop computer and smartphone, yet true global connectivity comes through nurturing enduring relationships that begin at home and extend far beyond our shores.

VALIA Properties has been recognized by The Wall Street Journal in the top 100 of the "Top 1000 Sales Teams" in the United States for 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.

The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

