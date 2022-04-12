City Pets Veterinarian Amy Attas Warns Easter Lilies Lethal for Cats

Critical Safety Advice from NYC's Premiere House-Call Vet Service
NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The beautiful white lily that adorns many an Easter table has come to symbolize purity and spring rebirth for people, but for cats the flower represents danger and possibly death. City Pet's Amy Attas, New York's premiere house-call veterinarian, warns that lilies are lethal for felines. The petals, the pollen, even the water in the vase can trigger kidney failure in a cat.
"They're beautiful and innocuous looking, and they're also incredibly inviting to cats," says Attas, who runs a uniquely personal veterinary practice. "This is one of those rare instances in which the entire plant--the stamen, the stem, the root, all parts of it-- are toxic to cats to the point where most of the time it's deadly. If we catch it early enough, we can treat it. But it requires intensive treatment for the kidneys, often involving dialysis just as we would use in a human who had had kidney failure."
Dr. Amy, as her doting NYC clients know her, notes that though signs of distress may take a day or two to show, "even if there are no symptoms, if there's evidence that the plant's been nibbled, it's an emergency. Go straight to the veterinarian's office. Typically, you'll see a decrease in appetite, greater thirst, lethargy, and then increased urination as the cat's kidneys go into failure. By that point, it's probably too late."
Her main advice: "If you have a cat simply don't buy lilies; choose another flower for your Easter arrangement."
