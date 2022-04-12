MFAN Launches Combat Military Hunger Task Force with Food Industry Leaders

Task force prioritizes long-term, sustainable model for getting food to military families
WASHINGTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) has today announced the Combat Military Hunger Task Force to identify the most efficient, scalable, and sustainable methods of delivering food directly into the hands of military families who need it most.
"Far too often our service members, veterans, and their families are faced with food and nutrition insecurity because of the unexpected costs and unpredictable circumstances that come along with military life," said Shannon Razsadin, MFAN's president and executive director. "This task force will bring together the world's leading food companies and brands who are committed to our shared mission of ending military hunger."
MFAN continues to lead the way in both understanding and responding to food insecurity among military and veteran families. The convening of this group will be a foundational element of a greater programmatic approach designed to address hunger in the military, which also includes causal factor research, food distribution events, and connecting families to resources.
"Our food distribution events are a rapid response to a growing need, but we also need to prioritize a long-term, sustainable model for getting food on the table for our military families," said Delia Johnson, Director of Programs for MFAN. "In the everchanging landscape of food delivery, which has been exacerbated by inflation and supply chain challenges, we know we cannot do this alone. We're grateful for the industry-leading experience and generosity of these companies who have vowed to help develop impactful, collaborative solutions to food insecurity."
Comprised of food distributors, suppliers, and sales teams, this working group will meet throughout the year with the goal of identifying, designing, and launching a model that will allow for client dignity, elimination of stigma, broader reach, and minimal barriers to access.
Founding participants include Coastal Pacific Food Distributors, Coast Produce Company, Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA), Del Monte Foods, EURPAC, Kellogg's, Military Resale Small Business Coalition (MRSBC), Nestlé USA, Robert Irvine Foods, SpartanNash, and Tyson Foods.
To learn more, visit combatmilitaryhunger.org.
About MFAN: The Military Family Advisory Network is the authentic voice of the modern military family and the bridge that connects military families to the resources, people, and information they depend on to successfully navigate military life. Visit mfan.org.
SOURCE Military Family Advisory Network
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.