Introducing Arora's Enterprise Solutions Group, and Data Interoperability Services

CHADDS FORD, Pa., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arora's service offerings have expanded beyond systems engineering to emphasize the criticality of asset data and the technology and processes that connect systems infrastructure and improve operations for our clients. In an effort to provide asset data solutions more seamlessly for our customers, we are excited to announce the reorganization of our technology divisions— Electronic Data, Inc. (EDI), Arora Technology Group, LLC (ATG), and Arora's Geospatial Practice into one consolidated division, Arora's Enterprise Solutions Group. This reorganization of our existing divisions is a natural progression to break down internal silos and create a cohesive group encompassing all of our asset data experts to help our customers navigate the future of design, construction, and operations.

The group is led by our Vice President, Steve Bisch who has over three decades of experience in the design and implementation of enterprise asset management systems (EAM), GIS, software development and facilities maintenance and manufacturing operations management for large organizations.

The sole mission of Arora's Enterprise Solutions Group is to provide asset data expertise to guide our clients in generating and leveraging the data created during design and construction for more efficient operations and maintenance and prepare them for the implementation of modern automation technologies such as virtual reality or a Digital Twin. Our core services include GIS, enterprise asset management implementation/management, mobile integrations, cloud migration, and work order management services for clients in sectors ranging from aviation to life sciences and everything in between. Our services help clients to increase revenue, maintain safety, and achieve overall operational efficiency, all while complying with local, state or federal regulations.

We understand the challenges organizations face to acquire, assimilate and organize the data required to properly operate and maintain their facilities through accelerated complex design and construction projects, and we have the experience and expertise to help our clients leverage technology to establish world-class operating and maintenance procedures and accelerate their return on investment through our innovative Data Interoperability (DI) process.

Arora's DI services are led by our Subject Matter Expert, Scott Yates, who has decades of experience in facilities maintenance and asset management. Our approach to DI begins with developing a roadmap unique to our each of our clients' organizations to define standards and processes. These standards ensure the data generated throughout the design and construction process is in the correct format to allow our clients to harness the asset data created on large capital projects. This asset data is often lost in the handover from design and construction teams to owners who rely on that data to operate and maintain these expensive facilities.

Our team works closely with project owners and design and construction teams to establish data, GIS, BIM and handover specification standards to help bridge the gap between the capital project acquisition process and facilities management to ensure our clients' facilities are ready to go on day one with all the data needed to run a world-class operation – all while saving millions of dollars over the life of the project and the facility compared to the traditional method.

The result is an owner's dream: a complete, accurate, and structured set of Location and Asset data, plugged into real-time conditions and performance monitoring representing the facility, supported with a navigable 3D model, to be used for managing the operation and maintenance of the facility.

Imagine having a report of a plumbing problem in a specific room and being able to float, on screen, through a 3D model of the piping to isolate, identify and attach the components that need to be added to a work order simply by clicking on them. Also imagine being a technician assigned to address the problem and, instead of having a text-based narrative of where the problem might be, you have a 3D drawing of exactly where the impacted assets are and how they connect/relate to each other. This is just one of the many EAM use cases that is significantly enhanced by harnessing the power of data interoperability.

