Insights on the Electric Vehicle Battery Global Market to 2027 - Rising Public Charging Infrastructures Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market (2022-2027) by Vehicle Type, Battery Type, Vehicle Class, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market is estimated to be USD 117.78 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 200.26 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market is segmented based on Vehicle Type, Battery Type, Vehicle Class, and Geography.

Vehicle Type, the market is classified into Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HVE).

Battery Type, the market is classified into Lead-acid Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, Nickel Metal Hydride Battery, and Other Battery Types.

Vehicle Class, the market is classified into Mid-Priced and Luxury.

Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd), Panasonic Corporation, GS Yuasa International ltd., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., LG Chem, BYD, Samsung SDI, AESC, Inc, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of - Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of - Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of - Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of - ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA.

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA. Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



