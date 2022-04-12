Net at Work Acquires ProServe Solutions, a Leading Acumatica Partner and Business Technology Consulting Firm

Acquisition expands Net at Work's Acumatica practice, and provides clients with access to a comprehensive portfolio of transformative, next-gen digital solutions; ProServe's owner Chris Cleary named Net at Work's Acumatica Practice Director
NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, a full-service technology and business consultancy, today announced the acquisition of ProServe Solutions (ProServe), a leading Acumatica partner and business solutions provider. The acquisition broadens Net at Work's bench of experienced business technology consultants, offers a deeper level of Acumatica support, and provides clients with access to next-gen digital solutions that unleash the power of business. ProServe's clients will benefit from Net at Work's domain expertise, including Virtual CIO support, Cloud Hosting, Managed IT & Information Security, Employer Solutions, CRM, and eCommerce.
"ProServe is widely recognized as one of the leading Acumatica partners in North America, and significantly bolster our ability to provide comprehensive services for Acumatica prospects and our growing customer base," said Alex Solomon, Net at Work's Co-President.
"The acquisition adds considerable expertise to our team and furthers our overarching purpose: delivering next-gen, transformative digital solutions that allow companies to unleash the power of business. We're also delighted to name Chris Cleary as our Acumatica Practice Leader, as Chris brings unmatched Acumatica expertise and a firm understanding of what SMBs need to be successful in today's business climate."
ProServe supports over 40 businesses in United States and Canada. They have a proven methodology for deploying, managing, and measuring the success of technology utilization. They are a Gold Certified Acumatica Partner, a President's Club Winner, and ProServe's founder, Chris Cleary, has been named an Acumatica MVP (most valuable professional) for four years running (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), which recognizes extraordinary commitment to the Acumatica community and the proven ability to help customers "garner value from their cloud ERP investment." Acumatica has also recognized ProServe as an MVP Developer.
"Net at work has built one of the most trusted and respected business consultancies in North America and gives our clients comprehensive support to meet their most pressing business challenges," said Chris Cleary. "In addition to bringing a wealth of Acumatica and SMB expertise, we have a track record of success in specific industries, including manufacturing, distribution and field service. Our team is excited to be joining forces with Net at Work in providing companies with unmatched Acumatica expertise, and the next-gen tools they need to transform, enhance, and grow their business."
About Net at Work
With experience across virtually every business discipline, the Net at Work team supports over 6,000 organizations in making software, systems and people work together in achieving their core organizational objectives. Their comprehensive range of services and solutions include ERP, CRM, Employer Solutions, eCommerce, to Cloud and IT Managed Services. From the company's founding in 1996, Net at Work has garnered wide industry recognition as problem-solvers and promise-keepers, which are the foundational principles on which all their client relationships are based, and that their clients say they value the most. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com.
SOURCE Net at Work
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.