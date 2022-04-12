InfinaCore™ Launches P4, Pandora Portable Power Plus, a Universal Power Bank that Offers Charge in 300 Seconds

P4 features global adapters, a wall charger and two separate power banks. Each part can work independently or together for the ultimate charging solution.

BAYSIDE, N.Y., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Wires are a hassle, power banks can be clunky, and standard charging products have limited compatibility. Enter InfinaCore, whose P4 power bank is revolutionizing portable power. P4 is a wireless workhorse that is compatible with all devices and features magnetic capabilities to make it easy to attach accessories. P4 allows users to spend more time enjoying life and less time looking for an outlet to recharge.

InfinaCore's patent-pending technology, InstaCharge, allows users to have the primary power bank magnetically charge the secondary power bank from 0% to 70% in just 300 seconds.

Wireless technology is no longer the future - it's the present. From headphones to power tools, cable-free devices are used more commonly than ever before. People desire a solution that not only charges their smart devices on-the-go, but also one that provides portability and practical function. P4 solves these problems in a sleek and sophisticated manner, giving users the ultimate all-in-one charging experience.

"Wireless charging is like magic," said Victor Chor, founder of InfinaCore. "Having the ability to recharge your power bank in a matter of seconds versus hours isn't a game changer, it's a life changer."

P4 is a complete overhaul of InfinaCore's 2020 predecessor, the P3 (Pandora Portable Power) wireless charger. This reimagined power bank features three key parts:

P4 Plug - 30W A/C wall charger that comes with three global adapters (UK, EU and AU).

P4 Hub - 12,000 mAh magnetic power bank that offers fast wireless charging, plus MagSafe compatibility. A magnet on the back allows users to attach swappable accessories.

P4 Mobile - 6,000 mAh travel size magnetic power bank that allows for 45W pass-through charging when connected to the wall charger, and utilizes InstaCharge technology when connected to the larger power bank.

P4 includes a detachable grip and kickstand that magnetically attaches to the power bank so users can prop up the device while it's charging. P4 can also charge any laptop that has USB charging.

Wireless charging has long been seen as slow, clunky and gimmicky. InfinaCore's P4 changes that and puts people on a path to one day live life wire-free. To pre-order visit, pr.go2.fund/p4.

About InfinaCore™

InfinaCore aims to give people what they need, what they want and what they didn't know they needed. The products that it creates and services that it offers are tailored to the most ideal specifications - the best of all moving parts, most intuitive way to use, and easiest to love and enjoy using. InfinaCore is doing its part in making the wonderful world we live in as simple as plug and play. For more information, visit https://infinacore.com/.

