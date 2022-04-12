United Kingdom Prepaid Card Market Report 2022-2027: Prepaid-as-a-Service White Label Solutions on the Rise Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Prepaid Card Market (2022-2027) by Services, Card Type, End-User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK's Prepaid Card Market is estimated to be USD 188.4 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 470.17 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.07%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the UK's Prepaid Card Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.

Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are ANNA, Caxton FX Limited, Mastercard, PayPal Holdings, Inc. Visa, Inc., etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.

The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the UK's Prepaid Card Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company.

The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses UK's Prepaid Card Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Prepaid Card Adoption Among Millennials and Contract Workers

4.1.2 Rise in Demand for Cash Alternatives

4.1.3 Increase in Awareness And Ease-Of-Access to Prepaid Cards

4.1.4 Large Number of Internet Users and Boom in the E-Commerce Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Strict Assessment by The Banks Before Providing Prepaid Cards

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growth of Unbanked and Underbanked Population

4.3.2 Increase in Virtual Prepaid Cards

4.3.3 Prepaid-as-a-Service White Label Solutions on the Rise

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Concern to Fraudulent Attacks



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 UK's Prepaid Card Market, By Services

6.1 Introduction

6.2 General Purpose Reloadable Card

6.3 Gift Cards

6.4 Government Benefit/Disbursement card

6.5 Incentive/Payroll Card

6.6 Others



7 UK's Prepaid Card Market, By Card Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Closed Loop Prepaid Card

7.3 Open Loop Prepaid Card



8 UK's Prepaid Card Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Retail Establishments

8.3 Corporate

8.4 Government/Public Sector

8.5 Financial Institutions

8.6 Others



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

ANNA

Brink's Incorporated

Cashplus Bank

Caxton FX Limited

Edenred S.A.

Equals Business Expense Card

Mastercard

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Pleo Financial Services A/S

Soldo

Total System Services, Inc

Travelex Group Limited

Visa, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhlvoz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets