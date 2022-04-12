Homeowners Financial Group Unveils New Logo, Brand Refresh

The Mortgage Lender Builds on a Solid Foundation to Move Its People-Centric Focus Forward

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At its annual State of the Union event last Friday, where all employees from across the country gathered to collaborate and rally together, national full-service mortgage banker Homeowners Financial Group announced a brand refresh that includes a new logo as well as other updates designed to reinforce the company's mission in the home financing industry.

"At Homeowners, we're all about people," said David King, Chief Brand Officer for Homeowners Financial Group, who headed up the initiative that involved key top-level executives and the entire marketing team. "I wanted our new mark to point to the company's three key pillars: our clients, our teammates, and our communities."

The new logo features three distinct shapes and colors, each representing one of the pillars. The elements of improving our clients' lives through homeownership, encouraging and celebrating the successes of our teammates, and supporting charitable causes combine to visually tell the Homeowners story while also standing out from other lenders in the industry.

"All of these elements have been cornerstones of our company since its inception in 2004, so there wasn't a need for a complete rebrand," said Bill Rogers, President & CEO of Homeowners Financial Group. "We aren't entering any new verticals and we're proud of our well-established foundation and reputation."

The motivation for the refresh was to evolve and adapt with the marketplace while making two things more clear to everyone: the identity of Homeowners Financial Group today and what the company will continue to stand for in the future.

"Every company strives to be memorable and impactful. That's our goal with the re-imagination of our brand," Rogers said. "We finance homes, but the people behind every transaction are the real reason why we do what we do. We want that mindset to resonate in our branding so we can be the lender of choice for more homeowners across the country."

