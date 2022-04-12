'Now is the Time For Trees' Book Aims to Inspire Readers to Join the Tree-Planting Movement

Arbor Day Foundation's new book is told through iconic tree stories, planting tips and first-person perspectives from influencers

LINCOLN, Neb., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intended to educate readers about the power trees have on people and the planet, a new book, "Now is the Time for Trees," inspires readers to join the tree-planting movement while offering ways to get involved.

The book, released today, is co-authored by Dan Lambe, CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation, and Lorene Edwards Forkner. It shares iconic tree stories from around the world, planting tips and personal tree stories from well-known individuals, including award-winning journalist and news anchor, Soledad O'Brien; YouTube creator, Jimmy Donaldson — better known as MrBeast; the Chair and CEO of Salesforce, Marc Benioff; and many more.

"There has never been more urgency than there is today to plant trees and that is what this book is about - to become a part of the tree-planting movement," Lambe said. "This is the perfect book for somebody who wants to do more and be a part of positive change."

The book is being released as the Arbor Day Foundation celebrates its 50th anniversary. Since it was founded, the organization has helped to plant almost 500 million trees and has grown to become the largest tree-planting nonprofit.

The book is available wherever books are sold.

Lambe will be traveling across the country throughout the year to share his book with current and future tree planters while announcing the Arbor Day Foundation's next tree-planting initiative.

To learn more about the book, visit arborday.org/timefortreesbook.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

