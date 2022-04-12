Faith Xperience Church To Drop 10,000 Eggs Filled With Candy and Prizes Easter Weekend

Thousands of eggs will drop from the sky as Faith Xperience Church hosts fun for the entire family at its Easter Egg Drop!

DETROIT, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thousands of eggs will drop from the sky as Faith Xperience Church hosts fun for the entire family at its Easter Egg Drop on Saturday, April 16th, at its location, 2260 Medbury St. in Detroit, MI. Starting at 1 p.m., a helicopter will drop over 10,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes for the community to enjoy.

In addition to the egg drop, community members will receive food boxes filled with canned goods and non-perishable items and have an opportunity to take part in the ministry's clothing giveaway and prayer stations.

"At Faith Xperience, we are passionate about meeting the needs of our community. The past couple of years has been trying for many. We want this to be an Easter holiday weekend where families can have a great time while conventionally experiencing the Love of God." says, Lead Pastor Andre Butler.

In addition to the egg drop, all are invited to join Faith Xperience Church for its Easter Weekend events starting Friday, April 15th, with its Easter production "The Antidote" and Easter Sunday worship experience on Sunday, April 17th at 11 a.m.

Faith Xperience Church believes its efforts will help breathe life and spark change in the Medbury and Chene areas with a focus on being in Detroit and for Detroit.

For additional information, visit http://www.myfaithx.com. Connect with Faith Xperience Church on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @FaithXChurch.

For additional information regarding Faith Xperience Church or press inquiries, contact TaQuinda Johnson at 586.872.1244 or via e-mail at tjohnson@myfaithx.com.

