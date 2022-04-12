Acumatica Certifies EBizCharge for the Newest Acumatica 2022 R1 Version

EBizCharge, an integrated payment solution developed by leading provider Century Business Solutions, has achieved distinction as an Acumatica Certified Application (ACA) for Acumatica ERP 2022 R1.
Acumatica, a comprehensive, browser-based Cloud ERP solution optimized for ease of use, adaptability, speed, and security, offers a full suite of business management applications and serves customers worldwide. The ACA title highlights outstanding development partners whose applications have met the highest standards for integration and functionality, as set and upheld by Acumatica.
As an Acumatica Certified Application, EBizCharge demonstrates a commitment to quality and seamless integration by passing the Acumatica software test and aligning to future Acumatica roadmap releases.
"EBizCharge works hard to stay up-to-date on Acumatica's latest certification requirements to ensure we seamlessly integrate with the Acumatica platform as they evolve and expand their product," said Rebecca Seliner, VP of Product Development and Operations. "We continue to maintain and support the newest product releases to provide the best payment experience for our users."
The Acumatica 2022 R1 release features a robust ecosystem that enables users to work on the go with a native mobile app, expand into global markets and growth opportunities, and take advantage of industry-specific features and scalable functionality. Acumatica users in the distribution, retail, manufacturing, construction, and service management industries also have access to a more personalized user experience to meet their unique business needs.
The EBizCharge payment integration for Acumatica 2022 R1 supports these capabilities by providing simple payment processing solutions that enhance merchants' workflows and assist them in personalizing the payment process for customers.
EBizCharge installation is quick and straightforward, enabling Acumatica users to begin experiencing the payment integration's cost-effectiveness and robust functionality benefits immediately. EBizCharge is designed to address today's challenges in the payment space so that businesses can focus their resources on the future.
About EBizCharge by Century Business Solutions:
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including Acumatica, QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Epicor, Magento, Zoho, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information on EBizCharge, visit https://ebizcharge.com/.
About Acumatica:
Acumatica provides cloud-based business management software that enables small and mid-size companies to accelerate their businesses. Built on cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform. For more information, visit https://www.acumatica.com/.
Media Contact
Jessica Hamilton, EBizCharge by Century Business Solutions, (888) 500-7798, marketing@centurybizsolutions.com
SOURCE EBizCharge by Century Business Solutions
