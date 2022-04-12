InventHelp Presents Transmission Free Motorcycle (NPL-377)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "A friend of mine races motorcycles and he constantly breaks the transmissions," said the inventor from Naples, Fla. "I thought that there must be a way for a motorcycle to run without a transmission, so I came up with this idea."
He created a prototype for ZERO TOLERANCE that fulfills the need for a lightweight bicycle-like motorcycle for riding enthusiasts. This bike would be low-maintenance and affordable. The design would allow individuals to save on fuel and reduce harmful exhaust emissions. Additionally, this bike prevents the breaking and replacing of transmissions while providing a fun form of transportation. Additionally, this is designed to be used for both on and off road use.
The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NPL-377, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
SOURCE InventHelp
