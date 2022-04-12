360 Coverage Pros Partners With Professional Captains Association

360 Coverage Pros announced today a new partnership offering coverage for the Professional Captains Association (PCA) which further enhances our industry leading, online Marine License & Professional Liability Program.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 360 Coverage Pro's announced today a new partnership offering liability coverage for the Professional Captains Association (PCA) which further enhances their industry leading, online Marine License & Professional Liability Insurance Program launched in November 2019; backed by Underwriting partner and A.M. Best "A+" (Superior) rated Berkley Offshore. To date, the program has transformed the insurance landscape for USCG-licensed captains, crew, and engineers. Securing mariner liability insurance no longer requires lengthy paper applications and days of waiting to bind coverage.

360 Coverage Pro's new partnership with the Professional Captains Association will deliver preferred professional liability protections to PCA members as expert captains holding various USCG license grades and providing their services across the entire maritime industry. Coverage is intended for many different commercial business models including charter services such as tours, fishing, and bareboat/captains for hire. The Mariner Liability Program also protects USCG-licensed officers spanning all traditional commercial sectors of the maritime atmosphere. Captain Kent Dresser, President of PCA has said, "We are extremely happy with 360 Coverage Pro's web capabilities, willingness to partner, and add thought leadership in the form of presentations and insurance expertise which favors our focus on OUPV and Master 50-200 ton-licensed captains."

"360 Coverage Pro's PCA partnership recognizes the importance of continuing education, particularly in risk management and looks forward to offering support with upcoming seminars and webinars including appearances on the 'Great Captains Podcast'" and in-person events, per Chris Buseman, Program Manager of the 360 Coverage Pros Mariner Liability Insurance Program. "The vision, direction, and goals of PCA creates an atmosphere in which members are innately risk-averse; maximizing their professionalism, and we like that!"

Preferred coverage includes:

· 24/7 access to an admiralty attorney

· License Protection & Defense Costs as well as payment of issued fines and penalties

· Civil and Criminal Admiralty Attorney Defense Costs

· Civil Legal Liability

· Loss of Income Coverage and more

"We are extremely excited for this joint partnership going into 2022. Creating a tailored option for PCA was an absolute necessity given their focus and support provided to their members," said Chris Buseman.

360 Coverage Pros is an insurance industry leader specializing in providing professional liability solutions for small businesses and independent contractors. You'll love our fast, easy online applications, affordable rates and first-class, U.S.-based customer care. As the trusted program administrator and insurance provider for over 300 national associations and affinity groups, you can count on 360 Coverage Pros to deliver unparalleled insurance expertise. We work with only top-rated carriers to develop industry-tailored solutions that offer flexible coverage options designed specifically for you and your small business.

To learn more about Professional Captains Association and the 360 Coverage Pros Mariner Liability Insurance Program, please visit websites at:

https://www.360coveragepros.com/mariners

https://www.procaptains.org

Media Contact

Chris Buseman, 360 Coverage Pros, 215-351-4702, chris_buseman@ajg.com

SOURCE 360 Coverage Pros