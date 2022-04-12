New VIAS3D Cloud Puts Users in Control of their Dassault 3DEXPERIENCE Environment without the Complexities of On-Premise Hosting

VIAS3D will introduce VIAS3D Cloud at the COExperience 2022 in New Orleans April 10-13, 2022
NEW ORLEANS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIAS3D will introduce its latest offering, VIAS3D Cloud, at the COExperience 2022 in New Orleans, which takes place April 10-13, 2022. VIAS3D is a premier provider of integrated technology solutions that help engineers and designers solve real-life design, engineering and manufacturing problems. VIAS3D is a Dassault Systèmes Platinum Partner specializing in the 3DEXPERIENCE platform technologies for 3D product design, simulation and manufacturing.
"VIAS3D Cloud is like having your own secure, on-premise data center with all of the advantages of a cloud-based platform solution," said Kip Speck, Technical Director for VIAS3D. "Users are in control of application updates, data security, systems management and quality control, without the complexities of on-premise hosting."
The VIAS3D Cloud is capable of managing all infrastructure hosting of Dassault Systèmes (DS) applications including data security, systems management and quality control. With VIAS3D Cloud, users have the flexibility to schedule their own software updates to minimize production disruptions. Users/customers control which DS release they want to use and when.
Other advantages of the VIAS3D Cloud include providing users with full access to the applications environment, support for VPN as required, a flexible data migration strategy and complete backup capabilities. VIAS3D Cloud also offers more integration possibilities and available monitoring services.
"VIAS3D Cloud provides greater ability to customize solutions, while allowing customers full access to their servers," said Speck.
To try out the new VIAS3D Cloud, contact: info@vias3d.com. COExperience participants can learn more by visiting booth #112 during the show in New Orleans on April 10-13. For more information about VIAS3D solutions, visit the website at https://vias3d.com/
About VIAS3D
VIAS3D is a premier provider of integrated technology solutions that help engineers and designers solve real-life design, engineering and manufacturing problems. The VIAS3D team of experts excel in guiding clients from ideation to in-service maintenance to end-of-life decommissioning in a single, collaborative environment. Our objective is to prevent repetitive design-related business interruptions and to provide cost-effective, quick, and safer designs. VIAS3D's design, engineering and PLM expertise covers numerous industries, including mobility and transportation, aerospace and defense, and industrial equipment. VIAS3D is a Dassault Systèmes Platinum Partner and is authorized to provide training for many DS solutions. For more information, visit https://vias3d.com/.
