ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

FERRERO VOLUNTARILY RECALLS KINDER® HAPPY MOMENTS CHOCOLATE ASSORTMENT AND KINDER® MIX CHOCOLATE TREATS BASKET BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK AND ADVISES CONSUMERS TO DISPOSE OF CERTAIN KINDER PRODUCTS NOT INTENDED FOR US DISTRIBUTION DUE TO RECALL OF PRODUCTS MADE IN BELGIUM

by PRNewswire
April 12, 2022 12:59 PM | 5 min read

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. of Parsippany, New Jersey is voluntarily recalling its Kinder® Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder® Mix Chocolate Treats basket, because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella Typhimurium. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The voluntary recall is for two products in the U.S.

Product

Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate
and Crispy Wafers Assortment

Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket

Size and Package Type

14.1 OZ (400g) square box with lid

5.3 OZ (152g) cardboard basket

Best By Date and location

July 18, 2022 (back panel)

July 30, 2022 (bottom of package)

Lot Codes and location

48RUP334; 48RUP335; 48RUP 336;
48RUP337 (back panel)

03L 018AR – 306 (bottom of package)

UPC Code and location

09800 52025 (right side panel)

09800 60209 (bottom of package)

Retail Locations

Costco in the Bay Area and Northern
Nevada and BJ's Wholesale Club stores

14 Big Y Supermarket locations in
Connecticut and Massachusetts

The products are being recalled because they were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella Typhimurium was detected. While there are no reports of illness in the United States to date, Ferrero is voluntarily recalling the products out of an abundance of caution due to reported cases of Salmonella in consumers that consumed products in Europe that were manufactured at the same facility.

No other Kinder products distributed or sold by Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. are included in this recall.  

Ferrero U.S.A. takes this opportunity to alert consumers that there may be Kinder branded products currently for sale in the U.S. that are intended for foreign markets and unauthorized for sale in the U.S.  Kinder branded products authorized for distribution in the U.S. include the following description printed directly on the back of the product packaging:

EXCL. DIST. FERRERO U.S.A., INC.
PARSIPPANY, NJ 07054

If you have any other Kinder products that do not include this information, the product is not distributed by Ferrero U.S.A. and is not authorized for distribution or sale in the U.S. market. Please dispose of it immediately, because the product could be included as part of a recall of certain Kinder products in Europe.   

Consumers who have purchased the products mentioned above should not eat the product and may contact the Ferrero customer service line Monday - Friday 9am-6pm EST at 1-800-688-3552 or via https://www.ferreronorthamerica.com/contact-US-residents for product replacement.

Ferrero deeply regrets this situation. We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care. We will continue to work cooperatively with the Food and Drug Administration to address this matter.

Consumer Inquiries:  1-800-688-3552
Media and Other Inquiries:  Cheryll Forsatz, (732) 584-4146

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ferrero-voluntarily-recalls-kinder-happy-moments-chocolate-assortment-and-kinder-mix-chocolate-treats-basket-because-of-possible-health-risk-and-advises-consumers-to-dispose-of-certain-kinder-products-not-intended-for-us-distrib-301524096.html

SOURCE Ferrero North America

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.