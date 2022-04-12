IMPERIAL EQUITIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

EDMONTON, AB, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. IEI through its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share effective Q2 2022, payable on April 30, 2022 to shareholders of record effective April 20, 2022.
"The Board has approved an increase in dividends, to $0.08/share annually, effective this Quarter. This is a reflection of the renewed economic stability we are experiencing, as well as our improving Company performance and our optimism about our long-term prospects," said Sine Chadi, President and CEO of Imperial Equities. "It has always been our intent to increase the dividend at the appropriate time, recognizing the importance of a consistent dividend as a key Company mandate and a shareholder priority."
This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act.
Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, agricultural, and commercial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.
Neither TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Imperial Equities Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.