Global Biosensors Market (2022 to 2027) - by Type, Product, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biosensors Market (2022-2027) by Type, Product, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Biosensors Market is estimated to be USD 28.12 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 49.76 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.09%.
Market Dynamics
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Biosensors Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Biosensors Market is segmented based on Type, Product, Application, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified into Electrochemical Biosensors, Nano Mechanical Biosensors, Optical Biosensors, Thermal Biosensors, and Piezoelectric Biosensors.
- By Product, the market is classified into Wearable Biosensors and Non-Wearable Biosensors.
- By Application, the market is classified into Biodefense, Environmental Monitoring, Food & Beverages, Home Diagnostics, Point of Care Testing, Research Labs, and Environmental Monitoring.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biosensors International Group, Cranfield Biotechnology Centre, Cytiva, DexCom, Inc, Dupont Biosensor Materials, EG & IC Sensors Inc., Ercon, Inc., General Electric, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of the Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Biosensors Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Technological Advancements and Increasing Application of Biosensors
4.1.2 The Emergence of Nanotechnology in BioSensors
4.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Technical Issues and High Cost
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 High Growth Opportunity in the Wearable Device
4.3.2 Surge in R&D for Biotechnology
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Time Consumption in Government Regulation and Approval Cycles
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Biosensors Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Electrochemical Biosensors
6.2.1 Amperometric Sensors
6.2.2 Potentiometric Sensors
6.2.3 Conductometric Sensors
6.3 Nano Mechanical Biosensors
6.4 Optical Biosensors
6.4.1 Colorimetric Biosensors
6.4.2 Fluorescence Biosensors
6.4.3 Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR)
6.5 Thermal Biosensors
6.6 Pie
7 Global Biosensors Market, By By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wearable Biosensors
7.3 1 Wristwear
7.4 2 Eyewear
7.5 3 Footwear
7.6 4 Bodywear
7.7 5 Neckwear
7.8 Non-Wearable Biosensors
8 Global Biosensors Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Biodefense
8.3 Environmental Monitoring
8.4 Food & Beverages
8.5 Home Diagnostics
8.5.1 Cholesterol Testing Kit
8.5.2 Glucose Monitoring Kit
8.5.3 Pregnancy Testing Kit
8.6 Point of Care Testing
8.7 Blood Gas & Electrolyte Detection
8.7.1 Cardiac Marker
8.7.2 Cholesterol Testing
8.7.3 Coagulation
9 Americas' Biosensors Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas
10 Europe's Biosensors Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe
11 Middle East and Africa's Biosensors Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA
12 APAC's Biosensors Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Abbott Laboratories
14.2 Bayer AG
14.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories
14.4 Biosensors International Group
14.5 Cranfield Biotechnology Centre
14.6 Cytiva
14.7 DexCom, Inc
14.8 Dupont Biosensor Materials
14.9 EG & IC Sensors Inc.
14.10 Ercon, Inc.
14.11 General Electric
14.12 Innovative Biosensors Inc.
14.13 Johnson & Johnson Inc.
14.14 LifeScan, Inc
14.15 Masimo Corporation
14.16 Medtronic plc
14.17 Nova Biomedical
14.18 PHC Holdings Co., Ltd. (Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag)
14.19 Pinnacle Technologies Inc.
14.20 Roche Holding AG
14.21 Siemens AG
14.22 Strategic Diagnostics Inc.
14.23 Sysmex Corporation
14.24 Universal Biosensors
15 Appendix
