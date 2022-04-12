NASCAR Driver Josh Bilicki Joins Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Health Expo, Sponsors Plan Fun, Family-Friendly Activities

Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon today announced that NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki will be signing autographs during the Kalamazoo Health Expo on Saturday, April 23, 2022. A Zeigler-sponsored NASCAR lead vehicle will also be featured during the expo. Besides packet-pickup and final, late registration, the event will include fun activities for the whole family including a test to see if you can beat Bilicki's reaction speed, sponsor swag bags, and much more.

KALAMAZOO, Mich., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon announced that its Kalamazoo Health Expo will be returning to Downtown Kalamazoo on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The Expo will feature NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki, who is sponsored by Zeigler Auto Group and currently drives 77 for Spire Motorsports. The event will also include final registration and packet pick up for pre-registered runners/walkers, athlete support for pre-race needs like stretching and taping; plus other fun and interactive activities for the whole family.

"I'm extremely excited to drive the fully branded Zeigler Auto Group Camaro as the pace car at the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon! Believe it or not, it will be my first time ever driving a pace car, so my role is going to be much different than what I am used to. I'm excited to spend some more time in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where Zeigler has its home base," said Bilicki, who will be available for photo ops, and autographs.

The Zeigler-sponsored driver will also stop by the Athletic Mentors tent and set a baseline for his reaction speed using Fitlight, a light training system used by top athletes around the world. The system uses a series of lights to measure and improve agility and reaction time in order to help top athletes like Bilicki achieve their best performance during athletic events. The public, especially kids, are encouraged to stop by to see if their reaction time is faster than the NASCAR racecar driver.

"We are thrilled to be able to have someone like Josh support us at this event which is so special to Kalamazoo. We are also excited to feature all of our sponsors that have made all of this possible, and be able to do it in a fun way with fun activities for the whole family to enjoy," said Aaron Zeigler, president and CEO of Zeigler Auto Group, the event's overall title sponsor.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW AND DOWNLOAD PROMO VIDEO FOR THE ZEIGLER KALAMAZOO RACE

Title sponsors for the weekend include PNC Bank and Priority Health, resulting in the PNC Kids' 1K held Friday, April 22 and the Priority Health 5K Walk, held Sunday, April 24. Additional sponsors include Ascension Borgess, Stryker, AVB, Pfizer, Greenleaf Hospitality, Imperial Beverage, Discover Kalamazoo, Gazelle Sports, Bodwe, Honor Credit Union, Miller Johnson Attorneys, Plante Moran, Armor Physical Therapy, NovaCare Rehabilitation, and True2form.

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Charity Partners will also have booths at the event. Guests can stop by and learn more about Girls on the Run, the Boys and Girls Club, and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Registration is still open online and highly encouraged. To register now using the links below:

If you would like more information, please contact race director Carrie Drake at director@zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com.

ABOUT ZEIGLER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 78 franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, a Carquest Auto Parts store, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,300 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022. The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Chicago and Michigan.

Media Contact

Francis Mariela, Zeigler Auto Group, 239-273-6976, fm@zeigler.com

Carrie Drake, Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon, 239-273-6976, director@zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com

SOURCE Zeigler Auto Group