BizClik Media Group releases seven new magazine editions for April

NORWICH, England, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media Group, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the April editions of seven of its popular business-to-business titles.
New digital issues of Technology Magazine, FinTech Magazine, Sustainability Magazine, Supply Chain Digital Magazine, AI Magazine, Energy Digital Magazine, and Data Centre Magazine are now available to read for free on each publication's website.
Technology Magazine Features An Extensive Lead Interview With Wesley Rhodes And Dan Whitacre Of Kroger Technology, About The Technology And Values That Set The Kroger Customer Experience Apart. It Also Contains Exciting Features With Companies Such As Ey, Samsung, Tata Consultancy Services, Dxc Technology, And Ntt.
FinTech Magazine, which also releases monthly, features a lead interview with Olwyn DePutron, Director of the Step IT Up programme at UST, as well as profiles of Ikano Bank, Qonto, State Street Global Advisors, Flowe, and Empire Life.
BMG's other monthly publications Sustainability and Supply Chain Digital also contain a whole host of fascinating interviews and features. This issue of Sustainability includes an interview with Glenn Steinberg of EY, as well as thoughts from leaders at SAP, KDDI Corporation, The First Mile, PwC and DHL.
Supply Chain Digital contains profiles on Rolls-Royce, Snam S.p.A, Ikano Bank, Tealbook, EY, WeWork & Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust.
Meanwhile, our February edition of AI Magazine features exciting profiles from the likes of Spark Compass, Samsung SDS and Deloitte. Fellow bi-monthly publication, Data Centre Magazine, contains exclusive interviews with NTT Global Data Centers EMEA, KDDI Telehouse, Wyoming Hyperscale, ClusterPower, Telehouse France, and Neterra.
Last but not least, Energy Digital includes exclusive interviews with IMI, Snam S.p.A, and Meralco.
Media Contact:
Kathryn Webb
kathryn.webb@bizclikmedia.com
SOURCE BizClik Media
