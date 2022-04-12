Following the Success of See Worthy Patches, Worthy Brands Debuts Port Worthy Patches

After Creating a Medical Patch to Conquer Her Daughter's Blindness, Founder Paige Brattin Repurposes the Product to Help Her Father's Fight with Cancer

KAMUELA, Hawaii, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Worthy Brands , purveyor of medical patches for people of all ages, introduces their latest product innovation, Port Worthy Patches . Before and after chemotherapy treatments, these sterile, FDA and CE certified patches alleviate the pain-points chemotherapy recipients face surrounding the sensitive port area on a cancer patient's chest.

We discovered that there hadn't been a product on the market to cover a medical port.

For chemotherapy patients, port therapy involves a port, which is a plastic disc (roughly the size of a U.S. quarter) that is placed underneath the patient's skin, usually above the breast or below the collarbone. The port is then used to intravenously feed chemotherapy medication directly into a large vein and into the heart.

For Worthy Brands' Founder & CEO, Paige Brattin, creating Port Worthy Patches occurred rather serendipitously. At five-years-old, Brattin's daughter, Eddy had been diagnosed with amblyopia, reduced vision in one eye caused by abnormal visual development early in life. To help her daughter in the fight against this leading cause of childhood blindness, Brattin developed Worthy Brands' flagship product, See Worthy Patches. Deviating from antiquated drug store eye patches, See Worthy Patches differed with breathable material, optimized adhesives, a versatile shape fitting all faces from infants to adults, and gender-neutral, "cool" designs.

Nurses of cancer patients administering chemotherapy treatments had contacted Brattin regarding using the See Worthy eye patches as chest port covers for their patients. They mentioned that the See Worthy Patches had offered more comfort and sterility than other common options. It was also around this time that Brattin's father was undergoing chemotherapy during his battle with lymphoma. Knowing the opportunity See Worthy Patches were providing for other chemotherapy patients, Brattin discovered that her father was also dealing with the same pain-points standard drug store products provided. He tried one of Brattin's patches, and was astonished that it was gentle and the perfect size to cover his port.

"The opportunity to create Port Worthy was shining right in front of us. We discovered that there hadn't been a product on the market to cover a medical port. With many cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, we knew we had a product on our hands that could make a difference for so many," says Brattin. "Dealing with medical battles like blindness and cancer are already challenging enough. Our mission has always been to make difficult times for others easier. Worthy Brands has the technology to do so. First, we were inspired by my daughter and her fight for vision, and now we are inspired by my Dad and his quest to beat lymphoma."

Worthy Brands utilizes a portion of their proceeds to give back to causes ameliorating the adversity that their consumers face. Sales from Port Worthy Patches benefit Swim Across America , a non-profit organization that hosts charity swims to fund cancer research and patient programs.

More versatile and providing increased breathability than gauze or medical tape, Port Worthy Patches help reduce skin irritation from bra straps, their ultra-sensitive adhesives help protect chest hair when removing, and they keep the port, often covered with ointments and creams, protected from clothing.

Port Worthy Patches retail for $28.50 per box and include a one month's supply of 48 patches. Designs include standard white patches; "Flower Power" with gray, black, white and red floral motifs; "Hope Patch Box" with a red tattoo-styled heart saying "hope" across an anchor as well as a campy electrical outlet "port" patch; and a "Tropical Patch Box" consisting of patches inspired by the company's birthplace of Hawaii with seashells and hibiscus flowers.

For more information and to purchase patches, please visit https://worthybrands.com/collections/port-worthy or their Instagram profile at @port_worthy .

ABOUT PORT WORTHY:

Port Worthy was founded in 2021 with a mission to inspire and impact the world with purpose and style through making the lives of chemotherapy patients and caregivers easier. Port Worthy's chemotherapy port covers are innovative with an optimized ergonomic shape, breathable material, and fun-to-wear designs. Ultimately, the brand understands that a cancer diagnosis is a stressful time for many, and wants to reduce this stress while also giving back to organizations that seek to eradicate cancer and help patients. For every box of port patches sold, Port Worthy donates a portion of sales to "Swim Across America", a non-profit organization that hosts charity swims to fund cancer research and patient programs.

