South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. Announces New Chief Financial Officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company")SABK, parent of South Atlantic Bank (the "Bank"), is pleased to announce Matthew H. Hobert, CPA has been hired as executive vice president, chief financial officer for the Company.
Hobert previously served as director of investment banking at FIG Partners/Janney Montgomery Scott in Atlanta, Georgia, and has nine years of financial experience. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy from the University of Georgia and holds his Series 79 securities license.
Richard N. Burch, executive vice president, will continue as chief operating officer and will work closely with the Accounting team during this time of transition. He will continue to lead the Deposit Operations, Loan Operations , Information Technology, and Project Management teams, as well as serve as the Bank's information security officer.
About South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc.
South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. SABK is a registered bank holding company based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with over $1.2 billion in total assets. The Company's banking subsidiary, South Atlantic Bank, is a full-service financial institution spanning the entire coastal area of South Carolina, and is locally owned, controlled and operated. The Bank operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Bluffton and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The Bank specializes in providing personalized community banking services to individuals, small businesses and corporations. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, and treasury management, including South Atlantic Bank goMobile, the Bank's mobile banking app. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.SouthAtlantic.bank.
Contacts: K. Wayne Wicker, Chairman & CEO, 843-839-4410
SOURCE South Atlantic Bank
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.