StarAligners™ Oral Health & Wellness Announces the Appointment of John Barry to its Advisory Board.

SHELBURNE, Vt., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StarAligners™, a leader in clear aligners and oral health and wellness, announced it has appointed John Barry to its Advisory Board. As former CEO of Kantar Consulting, Senior Vice President Keurig Dr. Pepper, and Director at J&J Oral Care, John brings tremendous leadership, brand experience, and commercialization expertise to the company.
"I am deeply honored to be part of the StarAligners and StarAlignersPro team," states Barry. "What Reid Greenberg (StarAligners' CEO), John Nabors (Vice President Sales and Operations) and their team have built to capture the often overlooked mild to moderate tooth movement category is truly incredible. The addressable market is enormous for StarAligners, and we have such an opportunity in front of us; especially as we expand well beyond just clear aligners and into such products as the Illumina™ Oral Therapy System, whitening foam, and Star Essix Retainers."
"John is a well-known and tremendously respected business leader with a deep background in scaling and growing companies," states StarAligners CEO, Reid Greenberg. "John's understanding of digital technologies, consumer insights and journey, as well as his innate ability to inspire others is exactly what we need right now to help us unlock growth. The entire company and board are excited for his partnership."
About StarAligners
StarAligners™ is an oral health and wellness company and creator of StarAlignersPro™, an innovative solution to treat mild to moderate aligner cases, now offered directly via orthodontists' offices across the United States in addition to their direct-to-consumer model. The orthodontic-led aligner care program was created by five renowned and experienced orthodontists to provide a premium and affordable experience for patient and orthodontists alike, supported by the latest imaging technology and quality clear aligner therapy. For more information, please visit www.StarAligners.com and StarAlignersPro.com.
StarAlignersPro will also be exhibiting at the upcoming American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) Annual Session taking place in Miami, FL from May 21-24, 2022. If you are interested in becoming a StarAlignersPro preferred provider please visit: https://www.staralignerspro.com/become-a-partner/
Media Contact:
Reid Greenberg
reid@staraligners.com
SOURCE StarAligners, LLC
