Special Edition Catalyst Cases for AirPods 3rd Generation Now in Apple Stores

Waterproof, drop proof case for AirPods 3 now on shelves in more than 500 Apple stores around the world and at Apple.com

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalyst, the award-winning marker of innovative and stylish protective cases for smartphones and electronic devices, today announces the introduction of waterproof, drop proof cases for AirPods (3rd generation). These Special Edition cases for Apple AirPods 3 are made of soft, durable silicone, include a premium lightweight carabiner and come in four colourways including Funfetti, exclusive to this special edition series available in more than 500 Apple stores around the world, Apple.com and Catalystcase.com.

The Special Edition Catalyst Case for AirPods 3rd generation offers an IP67 waterproof rating to 3.3ft (1m) and drop proof protection to 4ft (1.2m). At a retail price of $29.95 (USD), it's a must have accessory for Apple's AirPods

"Catalyst's Special Edition Cases for AirPods have provide our iconic design to Apple customers globally since the launch of the 1st generation special edition cases in Apple stores more than three years ago," Catalyst CEO June Lai said. "Our cases have proven to be unmatched in the market for style, convenience and protection and we're excited to introduce this latest line of cases to Apple customers."

The Special Edition Catalyst Case for AirPods (3rd generation) provides a classic design and sophisticated look. The case has sealing ribs to ensure it is waterproof up to 3.3ft (1m), and the case has a drop proof rating of 4ft (1.2m). The snap back elastic seal allows users to easily access their AirPods or open the plug on the bottom of the case to reach the charging port. Each has an intuitive inward-facing clasp to hook onto belt loops, bags, and other belongings.

This Catalyst case is compatible with wireless/QI charging pads and MagSafe chargers. The insulation of the case facilitates up to a 40-minute faster charge time than competitor cases in our internal testing. There is also a waterproof plug for easy access to the standard lightning cable.

Catalyst case for AirPods has been a top selling product since launch in April 2017, winning multiple awards and recognition as a unique protective case that is a stylish, essential everyday accessory for Apple's wireless earphones. Catalyst is recognized globally for its constant innovation and unique designs, securing prestigious awards including the International Design Award in 2017 and a CES Innovation Awards Honoree in 2018.

About Catalyst

Catalyst, through Labworks International Design Limited, is a design and innovation company that has built a global brand creating and manufacturing protection for electronic devices. Through precision engineering, Catalyst products are designed to help people, businesses and organizations protect themselves and their personal devices and company assets. For over 10 years, their range of protective cases have allowed users to experience life on their own terms while always keeping their valuable devices safe and secure. Catalyst is available in more than 70 countries including the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, China, Japan, Korea, Australia and the GCC. https://www.catalystcase.com/

Media Contact

Chris Herbert, Catalyst, 6144488703, chris@catalystcase.com

SOURCE Catalyst