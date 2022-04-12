EPIC Insurance Invests in Atlanta as Southeast Regional Hub, New Perimeter Center Office to Accommodate Growth

EPIC Insurance, one of the nation's largest retail commercial, diversified risk and benefits insurance brokerages, has invested in Atlanta as a Southeast regional hub. Centrally located at 5909 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Suite 800, Atlanta, GA 30328 in Palisades, the new 14,400-sq. ft. office will accommodate the company's accelerated growth and resource expansion plans.

ATLANTA, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EPIC Insurance, one of the nation's largest retail commercial, diversified risk and benefits insurance brokerages, has invested in Atlanta as a Southeast regional hub. Centrally located at 5909 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Suite 800, Atlanta, GA 30328 in Palisades, the new 14,400-sq. ft. office will accommodate the company's accelerated growth and resource expansion plans.

"We launched this new office design to meet the needs of today's workforce with a central location, amenities for employees and multiple work styles in mind," says Adam Meyerowitz, President, Southeast & Midwest Region for EPIC Insurance.

EPIC Palisades features an open, fluid concept with both collaborative shared workspaces and private offices, hotel, huddle and meeting rooms and a green room for multimedia video recording. See the new office here: https://vimeo.com/695957765/c64b4233f9.

Every detail has been considered to cater to the varied workday of EPIC employees who may go from having breakfast with a client, to strategizing an insurance renewal or risk with colleagues across the country, to quickly hopping in the car to review a client's safety measures on-site and setting up risk control strategies to lower their total cost of risk, to Zooming with colleagues and client HR staff across the country to plan for benefit plan renewal and open enrollment.

EPIC's commitment to being a desirable and modern place to work doesn't stop with its office space. In 2021, EPIC was recognized as a Diversity Jobs Top Employer by DiversityJobs.com.

"Our commitment to creating an inclusive work environment is just another way EPIC is positioning itself for a healthy, sustainable and growing workforce in Atlanta and around the country," explains Meyerowitz, "We are proud to create a space that can adapt with our changing workforce and work styles, while bringing more jobs to the Atlanta area."

About EPIC Brokers & Consultants

Founded in 2007, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients. For more information visit epicbrokers.com or connect via LinkedIn, @epic_insurance, on Facebook/EPICInsuranceBrokersAndConsultants and Instagram.

Media Contact

Melissa Watkins, Liger Partners, 804-402-5316, melissa@ligerpartners.com

SOURCE EPIC Insurance