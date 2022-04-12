EPIC Insurance Invests in Atlanta as Southeast Regional Hub, New Perimeter Center Office to Accommodate Growth

EPIC Insurance, one of the nation's largest retail commercial, diversified risk and benefits insurance brokerages, has invested in Atlanta as a Southeast regional hub. Centrally located at 5909 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Suite 800, Atlanta, GA 30328 in Palisades, the new 14,400-sq. ft. office will accommodate the company's accelerated growth and resource expansion plans.
ATLANTA, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EPIC Insurance, one of the nation's largest retail commercial, diversified risk and benefits insurance brokerages, has invested in Atlanta as a Southeast regional hub. Centrally located at 5909 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Suite 800, Atlanta, GA 30328 in Palisades, the new 14,400-sq. ft. office will accommodate the company's accelerated growth and resource expansion plans.
"We launched this new office design to meet the needs of today's workforce with a central location, amenities for employees and multiple work styles in mind," says Adam Meyerowitz, President, Southeast & Midwest Region for EPIC Insurance.
EPIC Palisades features an open, fluid concept with both collaborative shared workspaces and private offices, hotel, huddle and meeting rooms and a green room for multimedia video recording. See the new office here: https://vimeo.com/695957765/c64b4233f9.
Every detail has been considered to cater to the varied workday of EPIC employees who may go from having breakfast with a client, to strategizing an insurance renewal or risk with colleagues across the country, to quickly hopping in the car to review a client's safety measures on-site and setting up risk control strategies to lower their total cost of risk, to Zooming with colleagues and client HR staff across the country to plan for benefit plan renewal and open enrollment.
EPIC's commitment to being a desirable and modern place to work doesn't stop with its office space. In 2021, EPIC was recognized as a Diversity Jobs Top Employer by DiversityJobs.com.
"Our commitment to creating an inclusive work environment is just another way EPIC is positioning itself for a healthy, sustainable and growing workforce in Atlanta and around the country," explains Meyerowitz, "We are proud to create a space that can adapt with our changing workforce and work styles, while bringing more jobs to the Atlanta area."
About EPIC Brokers & Consultants
Founded in 2007, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients. For more information visit epicbrokers.com or connect via LinkedIn, @epic_insurance, on Facebook/EPICInsuranceBrokersAndConsultants and Instagram.
Media Contact
Melissa Watkins, Liger Partners, 804-402-5316, melissa@ligerpartners.com
SOURCE EPIC Insurance
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.