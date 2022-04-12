ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

LitPoodle, proptech startup, lets you compare homes especially investment properties with stocks and bonds

by PRNewswire
April 12, 2022 12:02 PM | 2 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LitPoodle, the proptech startup which aims to take an interesting approach towards demystifying real estate investing publicized the features on its website. For starters, LitPoodle provides an end-to-end hassle-free solution for residential real estate investing. This includes identifying the best investment opportunities, estimating investment metrics, helping with the buying process, assisting with property management, and finally tracking the investment's performance.

It provides explicit recommendations whether a property is worth investing or not.

Apart from getting a free rent estimate for every property, where the website stands out is its unique portrayal of information. Like for instance, it provides explicit recommendations whether a property is worth investing or not and tells if a property can turn an investor or homeowner's downpayment into a million dollars within 30 years (based on a set of assumptions).

"You get the same details on a home listing as in any other traditional real estate website for the hundreds of thousands of listings - but in addition to that you get a whole lot of user-friendly financial insights some of which you won't get anywhere else. Like you can compare homes with stocks or bonds, and you can find out where a listed property relatively ranks on investment attractiveness among all the properties listed nationwide" explained LitPoodle's CEO, Nikith Rajendran.

"Our goal is to get everyone to build real wealth. We see real estate as one of the primary mechanisms for building real wealth. So as a part of this vision, we want to explain real estate investing in very simple and relatable metrics; help them understand the financial implications of making a purchase. And finally show them the best investment opportunities currently out there" he continued.

So, if you are like the ones in that SNL sketch on Zillow who take guilty pleasure in fantasizing about homes and investment properties, then check out www.litpoodle.com. It's free to sign up and use.

If you like to see a daily dose of recommended properties check out their social media pages.

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Real-Estate-Company/LitPoodle-108675568164954/

https://www.instagram.com/litpoodle/

About LitPoodle: LitPoodle, founded by MIT & Stanford graduate and ex-Tesla employee Nikith Rajendran, is a proptech startup based out of Orlando, FL that aims to democratize real estate investing by making it as intuitive, convenient and hassle-free as possible.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/litpoodle-proptech-startup-lets-you-compare-homes-especially-investment-properties-with-stocks-and-bonds-301524049.html

SOURCE LitPoodle

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Banking/Financial ServicesNew Products/ServicesResidential Real EstateFintechPress ReleasesReal Estate

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.