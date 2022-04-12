Prepaid Maintenance Plans for New Land Rover SUVs in Boerne, Texas

Land Rover Owners Living in the Boerne Area Can Get Their Vehicles Serviced by Well-trained Land Rover Technicians with Affordable Prepaid Maintenance Plans

BOERNE, Texas, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prepaid maintenance plans offered by Land Rover Boerne in Boerne, Texas, may help people secure their new Luxury Land Rover SUVs and keep them running like brand new for many years to come. The affordable prepaid maintenance plans offered at the Land Rover Boerne dealership are available for two, three, and four years and give every Land Rover the care and attention it deserves.

Land Rover Boerne's prepaid maintenance program ensures that every Land Rover vehicle is serviced by factory-trained Land Rover specialists who use authentic Land Rover parts and Castrol Synthetic Oil to keep the car running at its best. The prepaid maintenance plans, available at all participating Jaguar and Land Rover retailers across the United States are convenient. And they can also help consumers save up to 25% compared to the expense of paying for each service separately.

Customers who purchase a new Land Rover can get affordable prepaid maintenance plans before the first service interval or get the plan financed with the cost of their vehicle at the time of purchase. Interested parties find the latest Land Rover models by browsing the Land Rover Boerne inventory on the dealership website.

The services offered in the Land Rover prepaid maintenance plan at Land Rover Boerne are scheduled at predetermined maintenance intervals and include the following:

Engine oil and filter replacement

Inspect brake pads for wear, calipers for leaks, and disc condition

Air cleaner element replacement

Inspect for fluid leaks

Pollen filter replacement

Check battery condition

Top up electrolyte level

Brake fluid change

Inspect tire pressures, conditions, and tread depth

Check/top-up fluid levels (brake, coolant, windshield)

Apart from the regular prepaid maintenance plan, interested customers can also go for the Prepaid Maintenance Plus Plan, which includes the following wear items and the services offered in the standard plan.

Front Pads (Set)

Front Rotors (Set)

Front Brake Wear Sensor

Rear Pads (Set)

Rear Rotors (set)

Rear Brake Wear Sensor

Front Wiper Blades

Rear Wiper Blade

Customers purchasing the prepaid plus maintenance plan may note that the number of replacements for the items is limited based on the model and term of the plan purchased.

Interested parties may visit the dealership website for more information about this offer. Staff of the Land Rover Boerne dealership can be contacted at 830-428-2241. Interested people can also visit the dealership at 32120 IH-10 West Boerne, TX 78006 to get further information.

MICHAEL CHESTNEY, Land Rover Boerne, 210-669-7562, mchestney@barrett.co

