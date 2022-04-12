Thousands of Specialized Dentists Descend Upon Phoenix for Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in three years, following two-plus years of many virtual engagements, the American Association of Endodontists (AAE), a collection of specialized dentists known as endodontists, are excited to announce that their annual meeting, AAE22, will be held live in Phoenix on April 27-30.
Endodontists are dental specialists who relieve patients tooth pain and save their natural teeth via root canal treatment.
AAE's in-person event is a sign of post-pandemic times and will bring thousands of endodontists, dental industry experts and more to Phoenix to reconnect with their colleagues, partake in unmatched educational seminars and hands-on workshops, and to network and share experiences with their peers and mentors.
The AAE provides its members with the highest quality of continuing dental education programs and chances to hear from industry experts about new technologies, the latest in safety and health measures around COVID-19, pain management without the use of opioids and more. AAE22 will also feature a keynote address from world record setter and best-selling author, Colin O'Brady.
It also includes the Association President's Breakfast, the AAE Coolidge Award ceremony and a variety of hands-on, educational opportunities for dental professionals. To learn more about AAE22 or view all the program offerings, please visit: aae.org/aae22.
If you are seeking treatment from an endodontist near you, please visit findmyendodontist.com.
About the American Association of Endodontists:
The AAE is headquartered in Chicago and represents more than 8,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of 12 dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association. The AAE, founded in 1943, is dedicated to excellence in the art and science of endodontics and to the highest standard of patient care. The Association inspires its members to pursue professional advancement and personal fulfillment through education, research, advocacy, leadership, communication and service. For more information about the AAE, visit the Association's website at aae.org. For more patient focused information, visit aae.org/patients
For more information:
Kim FitzSimmons, 800-872-3636
Elisabeth Lisican, 312-872-0460
Michael Dobrow, 312-872-0462
SOURCE American Association of Endodontists (AAE)
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.