Xcision Announces Start of Breast Cancer Treatments Using GammaPod™ Stereotactic Radiotherapy System at Leading Italian Hospital

COLUMBIA, Md., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xcision Medical Systems, LLC today announced that Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale (ASU FC) in Italy recently began treating patients with the GammaPod™ Stereotactic Radiotherapy System, a breast cancer treatment system for women with early-stage disease that provides a full course of treatment in one to five sessions.

"GammaPod will allow us to revolutionize the management of localized breast cancer," said Marco Trovò, MD, head of the Radiotherapy Department at ASU FC. "Clinical evidence shows that one to five radiotherapy treatments targeting only the tumor bed are noninferior to conventional radiation delivered to the whole breast over three to seven weeks."

The GammaPod uses a first-of-its kind breast cup system that immobilizes the affected breast to minimize motion and provides stereotactic localization for treatment planning. This enables clinicians to precisely target the area to be treated and direct highly conformal doses of radiation that fall off sharply to spare surrounding healthy breast tissue, the heart and lungs. During treatment, the dose is dynamically painted to the target as the patient's breast moves through the point where 25 beams converge to deliver a focal dose of radiation. Additionally, the beams rotate continuously during treatment, which creates thousands of beam angles to improve the uniformity of target coverage.

"ASU FC is helping to transform the science and clinical practice of breast cancer care by building on the growing body of evidence that we can provide more targeted treatments in fewer days," said Cedric Yu, DSc, chief executive officer of Xcision. "Dr. Trovò and his team have already begun to investigate the efficacy of delivering a single high dose treatment prior to surgery to shrink or destroy the tumor before it can be removed."

ASU FC joins the GammaPod Research Consortium, which was founded by the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, to investigate postoperative and preoperative applications for GammaPod. In addition to preoperative radiation, researchers plan to study how GammaPod may provide new possibilities for safely treating patients in fewer treatment sessions after surgery with higher doses to improve patient convenience and satisfaction. Reducing the number of treatment sessions could also help the ASU FC improve patient throughput and reduce wait times.

GammaPod has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA and is CE marked in Europe. In Italy, Tema Sinergie S.p.A. is the exclusive distributor of the GammaPod system.

