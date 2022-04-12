Apotex Corp. Launches Generic of Abraxane® in the United States

WESTON, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Apotex Corp. announced today its release of Paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injection (albumin-bound), a generic version of Abraxane® in the United States.
Paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injectable suspension is indicated for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and adenocarcinoma of the pancreas.
"We are proud to provide Americans with a generic option of this important medication," said Peter Hardwick, President, Apotex Corp. "This launch provides patients with a high-quality medication at an affordable price."
About Apotex Corp.
Apotex Corp. is a US based company, headquartered in Weston, Florida. It and its global affiliates are leaders in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars and are committed to supplying patients with a broad portfolio of high-quality, affordable medicines covering all major therapeutic areas.
ABRAXANE® is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC. Abraxis BioScience, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.
All media inquiries:
Jordan Berman
Vice-President, Global Corporate Affairs
PH: 416-401-7487
Mobile: 647-272-2287
SOURCE Apotex Corp.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.