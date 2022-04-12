Global Vaccine Packaging Market Report 2022-2025: High-Income Countries Will Lead Vaccine Production & Related Packaging Demand

DUBLIN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vaccine Packaging to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global demand for vaccine packaging is projected to rise 6.9% annually to $3.6 billion in 2025.
Through 2022 and into 2023, the increasing availability and use of vaccines to combat COVID-19 will generate a significant spike in demand for vaccine packaging. However, by 2025 the market is expected to have moderated as the pandemic is brought under control, mass vaccination efforts seize, and average prices for the vaccine fall as production normalizes and a higher proportion of doses are sold to low-income countries.
However, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, the outlook for vaccine packaging could change. The evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants, new data about the effectiveness of vaccines against new variants, and the continued campaign to vaccinate and boost the global population could alter forecasts for a variety of packaging products.
Glass Vials Remain Popular But See Increased Competition from Prefillable Syringes
Glass vials will be among the most used types of vaccine packaging due to their low cost, strong barrier properties, and breadth of applications served. Demand in the short-term will be bolstered by the widespread distribution of COVD-19 vaccines, which were exclusively packaged in glass vials in 2020 and 2021 as mass vaccination campaigns around the world made multi-dose packaging both efficient and effective.
However, prefillable syringes - which pose a much lower risk of cross contamination and are easier to use because they do not require pre-injection preparation - continue to provide stiff competition to multi-dose glass vial packaging. As the global vaccination rate for COVID-19 increases, it is likely that more doses will be packaged in prefilled syringes, which reduce waste if there are not many people who require doses at the same time.
High-Income Countries Will Lead Vaccine Production & Related Packaging Demand
Reflecting the activities of advanced pharmaceutical companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Pfizer, and Sanofi, high-income countries in North America, Western Europe, and Asia/Pacific will, as a group, account for a much larger share of global vaccine production value and related packaging demand than those with developing vaccine industries.
Based on the operation of broad pharmaceutical industries, China and India will comprise the largest vaccine producers and packaging consumers among countries with developing vaccine and pharmaceutical markets.
Factors driving this gain will include:
- Continuing worldwide use of established vaccines to prevent diseases such as diphtheria-pertussis-tetanus, human papillomavirus (HPV), measles-mumps-rubella, meningitis, pneumonia, rotavirus, and seasonal influenza
- Expansion and upgrading of preventive medicine activities, including government-sponsored mass vaccinations of vulnerable age groups
- Expansion of public educational resources to promote the benefits of vaccines, encourage their greater usage, and inhibit the spread of disinformation about them
- The increasing use of higher value vaccine packaging systems with enhanced barrier, safety, and ease-of-use features
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About This Report
- Report Details
- Study Scope & Product Description
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
3. Overview
- Historical Market Trends
- Global Vaccine Market Overview
- Global Vaccine Production Trends
- Vaccine Packaging Demand by Region
- Leading Country Markets
- Market Share & Leading Producers
4. Packaging Products
- Demand by Type
- Glass Vials
- Prefillable Syringes
- Vial Closures
- Secondary Vaccine Packaging
- Other Vaccine Packaging Products
5. COVID-19 Packaging Issues
- COVID-19 Vaccines
- Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine
- Moderna/National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Vaccine
- AstraZeneca/Oxford University Vaccine
- Janssen/Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
- Novavax
- Sinopharm
- CanSino Biologics
- Sinovac Biotech
- Covaxin
- Gamaleya Research Institute
- Global Vaccination Rates
- COVID-19 Vaccine Production
- COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging Demand
- Supply Chain Issues/Glass Vial Shortages
- New Product Development
