OLD REPUBLIC ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGES AT PMA COMPANIES AND GREAT WEST CASUALTY COMPANY

CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation ORI today announced changes within the senior management ranks of two Old Republic General Insurance Group (ORGIG) subsidiaries.

PMA Companies (PMA) has named John Santulli (67) Executive Chairman and Derek Hopper (54) President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Vince Donnelly (69) has announced his retirement as Executive Chairman.

At Great West Casualty Company (GWCC), effective July 1, 2022, Jim Jensen (65) will become Executive Chairman, Great West Holdings and Steve Olson (58), currently President of GWCC, will become President and Chief Executive Officer.

In making this announcement, Craig R. Smiddy, Old Republic International's President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, "These appointments reflect thoughtful succession planning within Old Republic's holding company system. Derek and Steve each have a 30 year track record at their respective companies, and we are confident they will continue to lead with a clear vision for the future. John and Jim's appointments will ensure a seamless transition at PMA and Great West. We thank Vince for his many years of dedicated service and leadership at PMA."

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance business is the third largest in its industry.

For Old Republic's latest news releases and other corporate documents: Please visit us at www.oldrepublic.com











