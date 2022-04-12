The Global Nasal Splints Market to Grow Positively at a CAGR of 3.44% During the Study Period (2018-26), Assesses DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight Analysis in the Nasal Splints market, the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures coupled with the increased adoption of nasal splints accustomed to cosmetic devices and the non-requirement of their surgical removal after the process of implantation are expected to drive the Nasal Splints market growth during the forecasting period.

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by DelveInsight " Nasal Splints Market Insights Report , the global Nasal Splints market is expected to witness significant growth owing to an increasing prevalence of nasal bone movements from their positions to avoid side effects such as nose-bleeding, inflammation inside the nostrils and owing to the rising prevalence of rhinoplasty, septoplasty, sinus surgery, and nasal fracture repair. Furthermore, the rising number of nose-related surgeries performed is also a major factor contributing to the Nasal Splints market growth. This report will provide an in-depth understanding of the Nasal Splints market which will further benefit the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Nasal Splints market.

Key Takeaways from the Nasal Splints Market Report

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Nasal Splints market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global Nasal Splints market during the forecast period. The leading Nasal Splints companies with various nasal surgery splints such as Boston Medical Products Inc., Summit Medical LLC, Olympus, Smith+Nephew PLC, DTR Medical Ltd., Network Medical Products Ltd., Surgiform Technologies LLC, Medtronic PLC, Hemostasis, LLC, Anthony Products, Inc., Traumec Health Technology, Audio Technologies SRL, Websinger Ges.m.b.H., Stryker Corporation, SPIGGLE & THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH, EON Meditech Pvt. Ltd. , and others are currently working in the Nasal Splints market.

, and others are currently working in the Nasal Splints market. As per the estimates, the global Nasal Splints market size is expected to reach USD 2.69 billion by 2026.

by 2026. In November 2020 , Thyssen'sche Handelsgesellschaft mbH (THG) acquired a majority stake in SPIGGLE & THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH . The business of SPIGGLE & THEIS is related to the development, production, and distribution of medical products for the ENT segment. Since SPIGGLE & THEIS has a strong international footprint, these kinds of acquisitions help the Nasal Splints market to grow.

, acquired a majority stake in . The business of SPIGGLE & THEIS is related to the development, production, and distribution of medical products for the ENT segment. Since SPIGGLE & THEIS has a strong international footprint, these kinds of acquisitions help the Nasal Splints market to grow. In October 2019 , Innovia Medical acquired DTR Medical . DTR Medical specializes in the design and manufacture of single-use surgical instruments for general and specialist surgical procedures. This kind of acquisition helps Innovia Medical to expand its product portfolio, which will eventually boost the Nasal Splints Market growth.

, acquired . DTR Medical specializes in the design and manufacture of single-use surgical instruments for general and specialist surgical procedures. This kind of acquisition helps Innovia Medical to expand its product portfolio, which will eventually boost the Nasal Splints Market growth. Thus, owing to the launch of such devices, there will be a rapid growth observed in the Nasal Splints market during the forecast period.

Nasal Splints

Nasal Splints are devices that are used for preventing nasal bone movements from their positions to avoid side effects that include nose bleedings, inflammation happening inside the nostrils, and in order to maintain the shape of the nose after reconstructive surgeries or rhinoplasty. They are made from biodegradable materials and do not require any form of surgical removal after the implantation process. The biodegradable material in the nasal splints comprises of plant-based and bioresorbable materials. They help in reducing bleeding after nasal trauma cases or nose surgeries, eliminating the need for painful nasal packing removal for patients and acting as an adjunct to the normal healing process.

There are two types of Nasal Splints: external nasal splints and internal nasal splints. Nasal Splint uses may include after the surgeries such as Nasal Splints Septoplasty, Nasal Splint Rhinoplasty, and Rhinoseptoplasty.

Nasal Splints Market Insights

Geographically, the global Nasal Splints market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the global Nasal Splints market and is expected that it will remain constant during the forecast period. This domination is owing to the growing prevalence of rhinoplasty, rising prevalence of septoplasty, technological advancements associated with Nasal Surgery Splints, and a well-established reimbursement scenario for Nasal Splints in the region among other factors in the region.

Furthermore, the rising government initiatives that aim at setting up the guidelines for controlling the side effects associated with plastic surgeries across the North American region will also contribute to the growth of the regional Nasal Splints market growth. Moreover, the presence of key players in the region and the rising adoption of nasal splints across the region will further provide immense growth opportunities for the Nasal Splints market.

Nasal Splints Market Dynamics

The Nasal Splints market is witnessing a growth in product demand owing to various factors, such as a rise in the number of reconstructive cosmetic surgeries that are taking place across the globe. In addition, the integration of advanced technologies, such as nasal splints made from biodegradable material that can be dissolved once their work is done, is advancing at a great pace. Such technological advancement in the field of Nasal Surgery Splints is likely to boost the Global Nasal Splints market.

On the contrary, the outbreak of the pandemic led to the cancellation of outpatient visits and the suspension of non-emergency hospitals and procedures. This resulted in a reduced number of routine clinical examinations of cosmetic surgeries and related procedures. However, vaccine development of COVID-19 has initiated the process of economic recovery with the easing of lockdown restrictions and the return of normalcy in the economic landscape which has initiated the process of resumption of regular healthcare services such as outpatients visits and resumption of healthcare services, thereby bringing the demand for products on track in the Nasal Splints market.

However, post-COVID-19 the healthcare system is trying to get normalcy owing to the resumed patent visits, the opening of manufacturing facilities, leverage given in terms of lockdown restrictions among others. Hence, the demand for Nasal Splints is expected to rise in the Nasal Splints market in the post-pandemic scenario during the forecast period.

Scope of the Nasal Splints Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2018-2026

2018-2026 Market Segmentation By Type - Malleable Nasal Splints, Nasal Airway Splints, Bivalve Nasal Splints

Malleable Nasal Splints, Nasal Airway Splints, Bivalve Nasal Splints Market Segmentation By Application - Plastic Surgery, ENT-Surgery, Others

Plastic Surgery, ENT-Surgery, Others Market Segmentation By Route of Administration - Intranasal, Extra Nasal

- Intranasal, Extra Nasal Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC), Others

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC), Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

- , , , and Rest of World Key Nasal Splints Companies - Boston Medical Products Inc., Summit Medical LLC, Olympus, Smith+Nephew PLC, DTR Medical Ltd., Network Medical Products Ltd., Surgiform Technologies LLC, Medtronic PLC, Hemostasis, LLC, Anthony Products, Inc., Traumec Health Technology, Audio Technologies SRL, Websinger Ges.m.b.H., Stryker Corporation, SPIGGLE & THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH, EON Meditech Pvt. Ltd., among others

Boston Medical Products Inc., Summit Medical LLC, Olympus, Smith+Nephew PLC, DTR Medical Ltd., Network Medical Products Ltd., Surgiform Technologies LLC, Medtronic PLC, Hemostasis, LLC, Anthony Products, Inc., Traumec Health Technology, Audio Technologies SRL, Websinger Ges.m.b.H., Stryker Corporation, SPIGGLE & THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH, EON Meditech Pvt. Ltd., among others Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Nasal Splints market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.44% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 2.69 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Nasal Splints Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Nasal Splints Market 7 Nasal Splints Market Layout 8 Nasal Splints Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Nasal Splints Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach

