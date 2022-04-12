KitoTech Medical Signs Agreement with Corza Medical to Market microMend® PRO Wound Closure Devices in U.S.

KitoTech Medical, Inc. has entered a distribution agreement with Corza Medical, Inc. to sell the microMend® family of wound closure products in the medical and surgical markets in the United States.

SEATTLE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KitoTech Medical has formed a partnership and signed an exclusive agreement with Corza Medical, a leading global manufacturer of innovative surgical technologies, giving it the right to market and sell the microMend® family of wound closure products in the medical and surgical markets in the United States.

"As a leading wound closure products company, Corza has the background and expertise to introduce our microMend products into the many markets where closing wounds is required including all types of surgery, urgent care, primary care, and emergency medicine. With Corza's large national footprint, we are confident that they can provide the broad level of access needed for microMend products to effectively reach these markets," said Dr. Ron Berenson, KitoTech's President and CEO.

"We are thrilled to be adding microMend® products to our Wound Closure portfolio," said Dan Croteau, CEO of Corza Medical. "It is Corza's goal to provide our customers with exceptional value with high-quality products that they can trust. We believe the microMend® product line is a perfect fit with our industry-leading barbed and traditional sutures, offering clinicians an innovative wound closure technology for their patients."

About microMend®

KitoTech's microMend products comprise an array of miniature staples (Microstaples) attached to an adhesive backing that combines the holding strength of a suture with the simplicity of applying a bandage. It is designed to provide medical personnel with a cost-effective, time saving and easy-to-use option for closing lacerations, skin tears, surgical incisions, port sites, and other wounds.

About KitoTech Medical

KitoTech Medical is a medical device company spun out of the University of Washington that is using its patented Microstaple Technology platform to develop and commercialize products for wound closure and wound care. Additional product and company information can be found online at http://www.micromendskinclosure.com.

About Corza Medical

Corza Medical is a leading global medical device and biosurgery company of innovative surgical technologies. With a team of over 2,000 employees supporting clinicians, distributors and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals with a platform of surgical technologies of industry-leading brands, including Quill® barbed sutures, Sharpoint® and Look™ surgical sutures, Katena® ophthalmic instruments and devices, and TachoSil® sealant matrix. For more information, please visit http://www.corza.com.

Media Contact

Ron Berenson, MD, KitoTech Medical, Inc., 1 (877) 420-1502, info@kitotechmedical.com

SOURCE KitoTech Medical, Inc.