Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC File Class Action Labor Lawsuit Against Commerce Distribution Company and Smart & Final Alleging Failure to Pay Wages

The lawsuit alleges Commerce Distribution Company and Smart & Final violated the California Labor Code by failing to pay employees for all of their time worked.
LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a complaint against Commerce Distribution Company LLC ("Commerce Distribution Company"), Smart & Final Stores LLC and Smart & Final LLC (collectively, "Commerce Distribution Company and Smart & Final"), for allegedly failing to provide employees with legally-compliant meal and rest breaks. The Commerce Distribution Company and Smart & Final class action lawsuit, Case No. 22STCV11092, is currently pending in the Los Angeles Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
According to the lawsuit, Commerce Distribution Company and Smart & Final allegedly violated California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 221, 226, 226.7, 246, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, and 2802 for: (1) failure to pay minimum wages; (2) failure to pay overtime wages; (3) failure to provide required meal and rest periods; (4) failure to provide accurate itemized wage statements; (5) failure to reimburse employees for required expenses; (6) failure to pay wages when due; and (7) unlawful deductions.
The lawsuit further alleges that, as a result of their work schedules, Commerce Distribution Company and Smart & Final employees were allegedly unable to take off duty meal breaks and were not fully relieved of duty for meal periods. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges employees were from time to time interrupted during their off-duty meal breaks to complete tasks for Commerce Distribution Company and Smart & Final. Employees were allegedly required to perform work as ordered by Commerce Distribution Company and Smart & Final for more than five (5) hours during a shift without receiving an off-duty meal break. Further, the lawsuit alleges Commerce Distribution Company and Smart & Final failed to provide employees with a second off-duty meal period each workday in which these employees were required by Commerce Distribution Company and Smart & Final to work ten (10) hours of work. Employees therefore allegedly forfeited meal breaks without additional compensation and in accordance with Commerce Distribution Company's and Smart & Final's strict corporate policy and practice.
If you would like to know more about the Commerce Distribution Company and Smart & Final lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland K. Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047.
Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC are labor and employment law firms with offices located in California that dedicate their practices to fighting for employees who have been wronged by their employers due to unfair employment practices. Contact one of their attorneys today if you need help with workplace issues regarding wage and hour, wrongful termination, retaliation, discrimination, and harassment.
