Realto Names Annemarie Tierney to Board

by PRNewswire
April 12, 2022 11:30 AM | 2 min read

Accomplished fintech leader brings additional private-market knowledge, experience
  

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realto Inc., operator of the first fully-automated, web-based marketplace for the secondary trading of illiquid real estate and alternative securities, announces the appointment of leading financial technology executive and advisor Annemarie Tierney to its board.

"Annemarie's familiarity with private markets and building such businesses will serve Realto and its customers well."

Adding Ms. Tierney to the board is an important move as the company seeks to expand its product offerings following its initial success in the trading of publicly registered non-listed securities.

CEO Brian King said "We're thrilled to welcome Annemarie to the board and look forward to the impact of her vast industry knowledge and experience. Her familiarity with private markets and understanding of how to build such businesses will serve Realto and its customers well."

Ms. Tierney is Founder and Principal at Liquid Advisors and was previously Executive Vice President – Legal and General Counsel at SecondMarket Holdings, Inc., and Vice-President - Head of Strategy and New Markets at Nasdaq Private Market. At SecondMarket, she worked alongside Realto Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Smith, who served as Chief Strategy Officer of that company.

She remained with Nasdaq until 2018 when she joined Templum Inc. as Chief Strategy Officer  and General Counsel. She departed in 2019 to form Liquid Advisors, providing strategic advisory services to a range of financial services companies, including digital asset firms.   

Ms. Tierney said, "I am honored and delighted to join the Realto Board and look forward to helping the team continue their impressive momentum in the alternative asset space."

ABOUT REALTO
Based in Overland Park, Kan., Realto Securities, LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Realto, Inc.) is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer that offers an innovative, customer-centric, and transparent market, dedicated to providing investors with the ability to trade traditionally illiquid real estate and alternative securities. For more information, please visit Realto and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Realto Media Contact:
Randy Williams
randy@eph2comms.com 
+1.917.213.5980

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realto-names-annemarie-tierney-to-board-301523542.html

SOURCE Realto Inc.

