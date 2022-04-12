Stationery and Cards Market Size to Grow by USD 42.61 Billion | Accelerating Online Sales of Stationery and Cards to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stationery and Cards Market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Stationery and Cards), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The accelerating online sales of stationery and cards is notably driving the market, although technological advances associated with digitized communication may impede market growth.
Download Our FREE Sample Report for additional information on the Stationery and Cards Market with yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate
Stationery and Cards Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 42.61 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.78
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ACCO Brands Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Canon Inc., Card Factory Plc, Claranova SE, Costco wholesale corp, Erasers World, F.I.L.A. Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini Spa, Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Staples Inc., Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The Hamelin Group, The ODP Corp., Walmart Inc., and Write Away Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
One of the key factors driving the global stationery and cards industry growth is the accelerating online sales of stationery and cards. Market players such as Staples, Walmart Stores, Tesco.com, and Office Depot not only market and sell their products through physical stores but also promote products through their online portals. Furthermore, the percentage of individuals using the Internet had more than doubled in 2020 from 2015. Thus, with the significant rise in internet penetration, online retail has witnessed tremendous growth over the past decade. With the proliferation of smartphones, m-commerce is also gaining traction among millennials. The online sales of these products increase, particularly during holidays such as New Year, Christmas, Halloween, Easter, and Hanukkah. Other prominent occasions that witness high sales of greeting cards include Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, and Father's Day. Such factors will further support the market growth in the coming years.
- Market Challenge
One of the key challenges to the global stationery and cards industry growth is the technological advances associated with digitized communication. The increasing use of computers, laptops, mobiles, personal digital assistants, and other electronic devices in offices has reduced the need for paper products such as notebooks, writing pads, and phone message pads. Relational database management systems (RDBMS), customer relationship management (CRM), and enterprise resource planning (ERP) are some of the most extensively used digital applications across almost all industries, and they have greatly reduced the dependency on paper office products. Over the coming years, this increasing affinity for leveraging digital platforms may negatively affect the global stationery and cards market.
Download our FREE Sample Report right now! to learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio
Regional Analysis & Forecast
41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for stationery and cards in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America, Europe, and MEA. The presence of prominent vendors and their additional promotional offers and technological innovation will facilitate the stationery and cards market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Segmentation Analysis & Forecast
The stationery and cards market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Stationery items such as greeting cards, desk supplies, and paper products are increasingly being sold through the offline distribution channel, which includes retail formats such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, department stores, stationery stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, and warehouse clubs. This will support the market growth through this segment in the coming years.
Download our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Amazon.com Inc.- The company offers stationery and cards such as assorted holiday cards and business cards.
- Card Factory Plc- The company offers stationery gift such as in-store and personalised pencil cases, notebooks, and pens.
- Claranova SE- The company offers stationery and cards through its subsidiary, CafePress Inc.
- ACCO Brands Corp.
- Canon Inc.
- Costco wholesale corp
- Erasers World
- F.I.L.A. Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini Spa
- Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft
- Hallmark Licensing LLC
- Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC
- Shutterfly Inc.
- Staples Inc.
- Target Corp.
- Tesco Plc
- The Hamelin Group
- The ODP Corp.
- Walmart Inc.
- Write Away Ltd.
Download Our FREE Sample Report for more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio
Related Reports:
Gift Card Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The gift card market has the potential to grow by USD 656.02 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 12.48%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market by Product, Device, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The photo printing and merchandise market share is expected to increase by USD 5.35 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.94%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Stationery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Stationery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Stationery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Stationery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Stationery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Cards - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Cards - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 101: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 103: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 106: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Card Factory Plc
- Exhibit 108: Card Factory Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Card Factory Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Card Factory Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Card Factory Plc - Segment focus
- 11.5 Claranova SE
- Exhibit 112: Claranova SE - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Claranova SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Claranova SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Claranova SE - Segment focus
- 11.6 Costco wholesale corp
- Exhibit 116: Costco wholesale corp - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Costco wholesale corp - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Costco wholesale corp - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Costco wholesale corp - Segment focus
- 11.7 Shutterfly Inc.
- Exhibit 120: Shutterfly Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Shutterfly Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Shutterfly Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Staples Inc.
- Exhibit 123: Staples Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Staples Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Staples Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.9 Target Corp.
- Exhibit 126: Target Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Target Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Target Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Target Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Tesco Plc
- Exhibit 130: Tesco Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Tesco Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Tesco Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Tesco Plc - Segment focus
- 11.11 The ODP Corp.
- Exhibit 134: The ODP Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: The ODP Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: The ODP Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 137: The ODP Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: The ODP Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Walmart Inc.
- Exhibit 139: Walmart Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Walmart Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Walmart Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 142: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 147: Research methodology
- Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 149: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.