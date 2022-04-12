Stationery and Cards Market Size to Grow by USD 42.61 Billion | Accelerating Online Sales of Stationery and Cards to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stationery and Cards Market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Stationery and Cards), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The accelerating online sales of stationery and cards is notably driving the market, although technological advances associated with digitized communication may impede market growth.

Stationery and Cards Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 42.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACCO Brands Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Canon Inc., Card Factory Plc, Claranova SE, Costco wholesale corp, Erasers World, F.I.L.A. Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini Spa, Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Staples Inc., Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The Hamelin Group, The ODP Corp., Walmart Inc., and Write Away Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

One of the key factors driving the global stationery and cards industry growth is the accelerating online sales of stationery and cards. Market players such as Staples, Walmart Stores, Tesco.com, and Office Depot not only market and sell their products through physical stores but also promote products through their online portals. Furthermore, the percentage of individuals using the Internet had more than doubled in 2020 from 2015. Thus, with the significant rise in internet penetration, online retail has witnessed tremendous growth over the past decade. With the proliferation of smartphones, m-commerce is also gaining traction among millennials. The online sales of these products increase, particularly during holidays such as New Year, Christmas, Halloween, Easter, and Hanukkah. Other prominent occasions that witness high sales of greeting cards include Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, and Father's Day. Such factors will further support the market growth in the coming years.

Market Challenge

One of the key challenges to the global stationery and cards industry growth is the technological advances associated with digitized communication. The increasing use of computers, laptops, mobiles, personal digital assistants, and other electronic devices in offices has reduced the need for paper products such as notebooks, writing pads, and phone message pads. Relational database management systems (RDBMS), customer relationship management (CRM), and enterprise resource planning (ERP) are some of the most extensively used digital applications across almost all industries, and they have greatly reduced the dependency on paper office products. Over the coming years, this increasing affinity for leveraging digital platforms may negatively affect the global stationery and cards market.

Regional Analysis & Forecast

41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for stationery and cards in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America, Europe, and MEA. The presence of prominent vendors and their additional promotional offers and technological innovation will facilitate the stationery and cards market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecast

The stationery and cards market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Stationery items such as greeting cards, desk supplies, and paper products are increasingly being sold through the offline distribution channel, which includes retail formats such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, department stores, stationery stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, and warehouse clubs. This will support the market growth through this segment in the coming years.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Amazon.com Inc.- The company offers stationery and cards such as assorted holiday cards and business cards.

Card Factory Plc- The company offers stationery gift such as in-store and personalised pencil cases, notebooks, and pens.

Claranova SE- The company offers stationery and cards through its subsidiary, CafePress Inc.

ACCO Brands Corp.



Canon Inc.



Costco wholesale corp



Erasers World



F.I.L.A. Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini Spa



Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft



Hallmark Licensing LLC



Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC



Shutterfly Inc.



Staples Inc.



Target Corp.



Tesco Plc



The Hamelin Group



The ODP Corp.



Walmart Inc.



Write Away Ltd.

