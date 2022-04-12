Cappasity developed Marine Serre Spring Summer 2022 collection in 3D

The Marine Serre's community can now discover some pieces of the Fichu pour Fichu collection on the House's website in an interactive 3D format thanks to the partnership with Cappasity.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2021, Marine Serre presented her collection Fichu pour Fichu . Inspired by the ongoing state of flux the world is experiencing, the collection focuses on reconnecting with others and our surroundings and leading a life without the feeling of loneliness that comes with isolation. The Fichu pour Fichu collection sources daily life materials to create regenerated pieces, such as household linen tablecloth featuring Dutch embroidery techniques originally from the 70s onwards; linen tea towels, terry torchons [alias kitchen towels], and pop-corn pleated fabric amongst others.

To allow the House's community to appreciate the pieces in detail, Marine Serre reached out to Cappasity , the company providing solutions for creating immersive shopping experiences. Cappasity helps brands create 3D/AR content to blur the line between online and offline shopping. With the Cappasity platform, Marine Serre digitized some designs from the new collection into an interactive 3D View format and embedded them into the brand's website. Now Marine Serre's online customers can examine the pieces as they would in brick-and-mortar stores: rotate them, zoom in, explore them from different angles.

Marine Serre website demo: https://youtu.be/hFG50U58cnM

"Cappasity's mission is to become the standard for creating immersive content for online projects and in particular for the fashion industry. We have developed the first scalable solution that allows brands to 3D digitize items quickly and efficiently. We're extremely pleased to work with Marine Serre, a house that equally prioritizes values and aesthetics," comments Kosta Popov, Cappasity CEO.

To appreciate the Fichu pour Fichu collection in 3D, visit the Marine Serre website .

About Marine Serre

From the outset, Marine Serre's critically acclaimed collections garnered a cult following. A radically independent brand has emerged with a hybrid mixture of classic French couture shapes, sportswear references and fabrics. The House pioneers the production of new garments based on end-of-life materials, a practice Serre labels as Regenerated, and that has been fundamental to her ethos

since her debut collection in 2016. The Regeneration practice marks a revolutionary commitment to circularity in the fashion industry's global network that encompasses the sourcing of fabrics, production, and the design process as a whole. These values are melded with a combination of cultural and epochal references, that experiment with the idea of inventing new cultures – a new mode, a new way of living.

Marine Serre website: https://www.marineserre.com/en-int

About Cappasity Inc.

Cappasity is a comprehensive solution for the interactive visualization of products in 3D, which creates an immersive shopping experience for e-commerce.

Cappasity lets companies create & deliver 3D/AR experiences to blur the line between online and in-store shopping. It is the first scalable and easy-to-adopt solution for complex e-commerce projects that only takes 3 minutes/SKU to create a 3D and embed it into a store.

Our clients see higher conversion rates (10-30% increase), higher time on the product page, less returns, and less customer inquiries when their products have interactive 3D images. The platform also provides unique 3D analytics tool based on AI to track customers' online behavior and ensure the best product presentation online.

