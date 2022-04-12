PESI to Host 2022 Autism Symposium

2nd annual conference for licensed professionals working with clients on the autism spectrum
EAU CLAIRE, Wis., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PESI Inc., a nonprofit continuing education company that has led the industry for over 40 years, has announced they will be hosting the 2022 Autism Symposium.
The conference offers up to 26.5 continuing education hours, including one hour of ethics-specific credit, to licensed mental health professionals, speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, and psychiatric nurses. Attendees who view all live sessions and included self-study trainings will be eligible to apply for certification as a Certified Autism Spectrum Disorder Clinical Specialist (ASDCS) through Evergreen Certifications.
This second annual event will be hosted live online April 21st and 22nd. Day one of the symposium kicks off with keynote address "Abilities & Strengths-Based Autism Interventions" from professor and ASD expert Stephen Shore. The day two keynote address, "Navigating Autism with a Strengths-Based Mindset" will be presented by world-renowned scientist and advocate Temple Grandin.
The conference will feature more than 20 experts speaking on neurodiversity-affirming ASD interventions. Other featured sessions include:
- Developing Core Competencies as an Autism Specialist Through a Neurodiversity Lens with Jeffrey J. Guenzel, MA, LPC, and Emile Gouws, MEd
- Not Just Surviving, but Thriving with Autism with Kim Clairy, OTR/L
- Enhancing Social Communication for Autistic Clients with Barry Prizant, PhD, CCC-SLP
- Dissecting the Brain-Gut Connection to Address Sensorimotor Concerns for Autistic Children with Varleisha Gibbs, PhD, OTD, OTR/L, ASDCS
- Racial Disparities and Neurodivergence in Autism with Robert Naseef, PhD, and Michael Hannon, PhD, LAC, NCC
- Helping Autistic Clients Relate and Communicate through DIR/Floortime® with Gil Tippy, PsyD
- Techniques for After an Autism Meltdown with Kathy Kaluza Morris, MEd, BS
Recordings of live sessions will be available for 30 days after the event for review. For professionals who are unable to attend live, an on-demand version of the conference will be available 4-6 weeks after it occurs. The recording package is available for pre-order now.
About PESI, Inc
PESI, Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to creating superior continuing education programs for counselors, social workers, psychologists, nurses, and other mental health professionals.
Designed to be adaptable and convenient for all learning styles, PESI trainings include online courses, live and home study webinars, and hundreds of free resources and CE hours. Plus, it's easy to access trainings, and satisfy state CE requirements, using the PESI app.
Media Contact
Cyndi Cathey
ccathey@pesi.com
SOURCE PESI Inc
