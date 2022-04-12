MEDIA ADVSIORY: Linc Housing and National CORE Celebrate Completion of 101 New Affordable and Supportive Homes in Inglewood

Representative Maxine Waters, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, Inglewood Mayor James Butts, Jr., and other partners join co-developers National CORE and Linc Housing to celebrate the grand opening of Fairview Heights apartments. Measure H provides the funds for on-site supportive services for residents who were formerly unhoused.
What:
Co-developers National CORE and Linc Housing, both California-based nonprofits, will join Representative Maxine Waters, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, Inglewood Mayor James Butts, Jr., and other partners to celebrate the grand opening of Fairview Heights apartments. This new transit-oriented affordable and supportive housing apartment complex brings 101 one-, two- and three-bedroom homes to Inglewood, including 50 units for people who have experienced homelessness, 50 units for households earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income, and one on-site manager's unit.
The two new four-story buildings feature Spanish-style architecture with open spaces to promote resident interaction. The complex has on-site parking, bike storage, a community room with a computer lab, offices for case management, tot lots, and two outdoor courtyards with picnic areas. The two buildings, recently certified LEED for Homes Gold, have a rooftop solar energy system that is expected to offset 90% of the community's common area electricity needs. Water-conserving plumbing, drought-tolerant landscaping, and high-efficiency heating, ventilation, and AC systems further decrease Fairview Heights' carbon footprint.
Partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services and Department of Mental Health allows Linc and National CORE to serve the 50 formerly homeless households with intensive case management services. Additionally, all residents have access to life-enhancing services through Linc's resident services program.
A highlight of the building is "Rise Above," a four-story high augmented reality mural. The mural features vibrant colors and imagery of joining hands, which depict strength in togetherness, solidarity, diversity and inclusion. Viewers can download the Rise Above Mural app and then hold up their phones to experience the augmented reality. They'll see the hands open to reveal images of culture, history, and heritage. Poppies - California's state flower and a native species of Inglewood - grow and bloom, and leaves blow in the wind while a ribbon swirls around, leading the viewer through the story of Inglewood. Viewers can also swipe to another "documentary" layer to see and hear community members talk about what makes Inglewood a great place to live and work.
The complex's ground level has more than 6,300 square feet of community-serving space that includes offices for local nonprofit One For All, an Inglewood Police Department Community Drop-In Center, and planned Workforce Innovation & Talent Center in partnership with CVS Health. Fairview Heights' location is walking distance to surrounding community amenities, including the nearby Edward Vincent Junior Park and the Fairview Heights Metro Station, due to open later this year.
When:
Thursday, April 14, 2022 – 12:30 p.m.
Where:
Fairview Heights, 923 East Redondo Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90302
Who:
- Representative Maxine Waters, U.S. House of Representatives
- Supervisor Holly Mitchell, Los Angeles County, Second District
- Mayor James Butts, Jr., City of Inglewood
- Dr. Jonathan Sherin, Director, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health
- Tami Hutchins-Nunez, Manager, Workforce Initiatives - California, CVS Health
- Garrett Gin, Market Executive – Greater Los Angeles, Bank of America
- Steve PonTell, President & CEO, National CORE
- Suny Lay Chang, President & COO, Linc Housing
- New residents
Visuals:
- New residents, county and city officials, the National CORE/Linc Housing team, and other partners celebrating, including a ribbon cutting moment
- Four-story high "Rise Above" augmented reality mural
- Tour of the building and one apartment
- Interview opportunities with development partners and new residents
Media Contact
Holly Ferris, Linc Housing, (562) 746-8461, holly@ferriscomm.com
Jill Van Balen, National Community Renaissance, (909) 204-3434, jvanbalen@nationalcore.org
