The 2022 "Yiwugo Top Landladies"

YIWU, China, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, which is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world, disclosed on April 8 the 2022 list of "Yiwugo Top Landladies" . The honorary title went to Xu Jiawei of Nicole Fashion Jewelry, Su Cui of Yiwu Aishang Daily Necessities Factory, Wang Chunxing of Butterfly Fly Lace Firm, Fang Xiaojun of Chunxiao Curtains, Zhang Jiying of Shangyu Xingbao Umbrella Firm, Wu Minghua of Meige Carpet Firm, Fu Jiangyan of Zhangweichao Socks Firm, Yu Shuixian of Guanyu Plush Toys Co., Ltd., Wang Xiaoqing of Yiwu Duo Can Baking Cake Cup and Huang Lingling of Ling'ou Carpets.

Official statistics reveal an over-65 percentage of female employees in the workforce of the "world's supermarket" of Yiwu, where tens of thousands of business owners are women. Dedicated specially to businesswomen in Yiwu market, this competition has been run for seven consecutive years, creating an opportunity for female business owners to showcase themselves and promote their brands.

The largest number of participants from the widest sectors

This year's event was the most competitive - it surpassed all previous sessions in the number of participants to represent all sectors of Yiwu Commodity Market and over 3,000 shops of the industrial belt in Hebei, Shandong, Guangdong, Shanxi, Chengdu and other provinces and cities. Clearly, as a brand event of Yiwugo.com, " Yiwugo Top Landladies" competition has gained a growing influence.

Good performance of niche markets

Among the ten award winners of this year, five (or 50%) operate in niche markets, such as curtains, woven ribbons, carpets and baking cake cups. Yiwu Commodity Market consists of many highly specialized segments, in which the businesswomen are doing a good job with a professional depth of expertise.

Wang Xiaoqing, owner of Yiwu Duo Can Baking Cake Cup , was elected one of the top landladies for the first time this year. As an export supplier for a niche sector and a promising business run by a post-90s lady, "Duo Can" is known for its outstanding design and originality. It offers a wide selection of cake cups, with new designs coming out constantly. Wang Xiaoqing speaks highly of Yiwugo's e-commerce service, and describes herself as a beneficiary of Yiwugo.com from which she has learned and gained a lot. Through this competition, she wants to draw more attention to her own brand and industry.

The " Yiwugo Top Landladies" competition has shown the media and society a resilient and talented image of businesswomen on Yiwu market and promoted the good-quality brands that they operate. "Yiwugo.com expects more outstanding businesswomen and their brands to shine through this competition and expand their visibility beyond geographical boundaries and online-offline limitations at home and abroad." said Wang Jianjun, general manager of Yiwugo.com.

SOURCE yiwugo.com