Synthetic Grass Warehouse Opens New Facility in Gilbert, Arizona

GILBERT, Ariz., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its mission to meet the growing demand for artificial turf nationwide, Synthetic Grass Warehouse has opened a new facility in Gilbert, Ariz. SGW's new Gilbert warehouse will stock all SGW products and accessories to service the growth in the Southeast part of the county.
As Arizona enters the 27th year of its current drought, the need for sustainable, water-friendly landscaping is more significant than ever. In the past 10 years, advances in synthetic grass have made it the preferred choice for property owners nationwide, thanks to its longevity, curb appeal and minimal maintenance requirements. By opening a distribution center serving southeast Maricopa County, SGW continues to place itself at the forefront of the artificial turf market with a dedication to providing superior synthetic turf products throughout the Valley of the Sun.
Joe Ayoub, SGW President, said, "Maricopa County is the largest county in Arizona, and it was important for us to have distribution and provide service and convenience to such a significant part of the state. Our Gilbert warehouse is one of our largest locations to date and expands our capacity to meet the demand of Arizonians' synthetic grass needs.
About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc:
Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of synthetic grass products. Founded in 2003, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscapes, pets, putting greens and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders, and each product is backed by the best warranty in the industry.
For more information, call SGW at (888) 580-2853 or visit http://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com.
