Aparavi Launches Version 2.0 of its Data Intelligence Platform, Challenging Status Quo in Unstructured Data Management

Bringing Visibility and Control to Unstructured Enterprise Data Management

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APARAVI®, the trusted disruptor in unstructured data management, today announced a major new release of its award-winning data intelligence platform. Aparavi 2.0 provides enterprises with unrivaled visibility and control over their unstructured datasets, removing the need for additional layers of technology and bureaucracy many organizations currently implement.

Developed to challenge the status quo in data management, where the limitations of existing technologies prevent organizations from maximizing value, Aparavi 2.0 gives users the ability to address the major costs created by the exponential growth of unstructured data in a timely fashion with its quick install and integration into their existing data infrastructure and cloud storage no matter where it lives. With the ability to identify and move data between different sources and targets regardless of location and vendor, organizations can build a data management strategy that gives them comprehensive command and control over their unstructured data.

Automated data actions allow Aparavi 2.0 users to integrate workflows and build policies to manage sophisticated data classification needs to quickly meet their service level agreements. Users can leverage integrated connections with an industry-wide ecosystem of storage vendors for long term data archival, to reduce cost and can be managed within vendor agnostic Aparavi Platform.

This provides a focal point to address key organizational requirements across data intelligence, compliance and retention. As a result, customers get to 'know their data' via a single pane view of all their sources and across all their assets.

The solution has been built to address the challenges and exponential costs created by the daily rise of unstructured data, which is hard to sort, read or understand without humans opening each file. To store this 'dark data', organizations typically invest in additional infrastructure or cloud storage that adds significantly to their costs and increases the potential of exposure to cybersecurity breaches and ransomware attacks.

"While we see value in many of the existing tools that users have, many are not used in the way they should be," commented Aparavi Founder and CEO, Adrian Knapp. "In particular, organizations should always know what data they are ingesting into any tool or storage destination, otherwise they risk wasting time and money on redundant, obsolete and trivial information. Aparavi helps customers avoid this costly scenario because users know what unstructured data they have before they move it, also enabling them to move it to the ideal destination for the correct use case and the appropriate amount."

